What Advanced and Deadly Tanks Does Russia Field?
What Advanced and Deadly Tanks Does Russia Field?
The second Sunday of September marks Tankmen’s Day in Russia, and for that Sputnik has gathered information about Russia's most advanced metal machines.
The Russian tankers’ well-earned fearsome reputation is in no small part the product of the tanks they operate. Sputnik has gathered information about Russia's most advanced metal machines:T-90M ProryvT-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) was described as the best tank in the world by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. Its sturdy armor and powerful cannon are complemented by an array of countermeasures that protect the tank from enemy drones and make it harder to detect.A fresh batch of these tanks, which are also fairly easy to operate and repair, has recently been sent to the Russian troops in the Ukrainian conflict zone where they are bound to make the Kiev regime's troops’ lives miserable.T-80BVThe T-80BV tank currently employed by Russia is a far cry from the original version of this tank that was adopted in the 1980s. Featuring improved targeting systems and autoloader, as well as advanced reactive armor, this tank can give any armored adversary a run for their money. For example, in June 2023, a lone Russian T-80BV took on an entire Ukrainian armored column and won.T-14 ArmataThe T-14 Armata is Russia’s next-generation tank that was specifically designed for network-centric warfare. This futuristic armored beast can shrug off enemy anti-tank missiles and sabot shells while dishing out punishment to the enemy. The tank’s weapons are all remotely controlled while the crew remains safe in a protected compartment within the tank’s hull.
russia
What advanced and deadly tanks does Russia field?
What advanced and deadly tanks does Russia field?
russia tank troops, russian tanks, t 80bv, t 90, armata
russia tank troops, russian tanks, t 80bv, t 90, armata

What Advanced and Deadly Tanks Does Russia Field?

14:06 GMT 08.09.2024
The second Sunday of September marks Tankmen’s Day in Russia. Established shortly after the end of World War II, this celebration honors the achievements and sacrifices of the Russia's Tank Troops.
The Russian tankers’ well-earned fearsome reputation is in no small part the product of the tanks they operate.
Sputnik has gathered information about Russia's most advanced metal machines:

T-90M Proryv

T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) was described as the best tank in the world by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. Its sturdy armor and powerful cannon are complemented by an array of countermeasures that protect the tank from enemy drones and make it harder to detect.
A fresh batch of these tanks, which are also fairly easy to operate and repair, has recently been sent to the Russian troops in the Ukrainian conflict zone where they are bound to make the Kiev regime's troops’ lives miserable.
Photos: Repair and Modernization of Russian Tanks From Special Military Op Zone
26 February, 10:49 GMT
26 February, 10:49 GMT

T-80BV

The T-80BV tank currently employed by Russia is a far cry from the original version of this tank that was adopted in the 1980s. Featuring improved targeting systems and autoloader, as well as advanced reactive armor, this tank can give any armored adversary a run for their money. For example, in June 2023, a lone Russian T-80BV took on an entire Ukrainian armored column and won.

T-14 Armata

The T-14 Armata is Russia’s next-generation tank that was specifically designed for network-centric warfare. This futuristic armored beast can shrug off enemy anti-tank missiles and sabot shells while dishing out punishment to the enemy. The tank’s weapons are all remotely controlled while the crew remains safe in a protected compartment within the tank’s hull.
What is the T-14 Armata, Russia's Newest Main Battle Tank?
25 April 2023, 17:13 GMT
25 April 2023, 17:13 GMT
