Yemeni Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Palestinians in Talks With Iran

Yemeni Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest developments in the West Asian region, during which Amer reaffirmed Yemen's support for the Palestinian people in their resistance against Israel, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.

"Referring to the escalation of conflicts in the West Asian region… the Yemeni foreign minister said his country's policy of supporting the oppressed Palestinian people will not change," the ministry said in a statement. During a phone conversation, they also discussed bilateral relations and regional cooperation. The top Yemeni diplomat expressed hope that the two countries would enhance economic ties, according to the statement. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.

