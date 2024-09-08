https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/yemeni-foreign-minister-reaffirms-support-for-palestinians-in-talks-with-iran-1120073776.html
Yemeni Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Palestinians in Talks With Iran
Yemeni Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Palestinians in Talks With Iran
Sputnik International
Yemeni Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest developments in the West Asian region, during which Amer reaffirmed Yemen's support for the Palestinian people in their resistance against Israel, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.
2024-09-08T06:50+0000
2024-09-08T06:50+0000
2024-09-08T06:50+0000
world
middle east
israel
iran
west
iranian foreign ministry
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119387023_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_eeaf44305fe464e72b8cab4cfc021c2b.jpg
"Referring to the escalation of conflicts in the West Asian region… the Yemeni foreign minister said his country's policy of supporting the oppressed Palestinian people will not change," the ministry said in a statement. During a phone conversation, they also discussed bilateral relations and regional cooperation. The top Yemeni diplomat expressed hope that the two countries would enhance economic ties, according to the statement. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/houthis-shot-down-eighth-us-drone-mq-9-reaper-1120073624.html
israel
iran
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119387023_138:0:2867:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_036cd432d411532fa7fbc0258c305839.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
yemeni foreign minister jamal ahmed ali amer and his iranian counterpart, abbas araghchi, discussed the latest developments in the west asian region, during which amer reaffirmed yemen's support for the palestinian people in their resistance against israel, the iranian foreign ministry has said.
yemeni foreign minister jamal ahmed ali amer and his iranian counterpart, abbas araghchi, discussed the latest developments in the west asian region, during which amer reaffirmed yemen's support for the palestinian people in their resistance against israel, the iranian foreign ministry has said.
Yemeni Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Palestinians in Talks With Iran
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Yemeni Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest developments in the West Asian region, during which Amer reaffirmed Yemen's support for the Palestinian people in their resistance against Israel, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.
"Referring to the escalation of conflicts in the West Asian region… the Yemeni foreign minister said his country's policy of supporting the oppressed Palestinian people will not change," the ministry said in a statement.
During a phone conversation, they also discussed bilateral relations and regional cooperation. The top Yemeni diplomat expressed hope that the two countries would enhance economic ties, according to the statement.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.