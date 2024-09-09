International
China Ready to Strengthen Coordination, Cooperation With North Korea - Xi Jinping
China Ready to Strengthen Coordination, Cooperation With North Korea - Xi Jinping
China is ready to "deepen strategic understanding" with North Korea and increase cooperation with the country, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
"In the new period, in the new situation, the Chinese side will continue to pay attention to Chinese-Korean relations at the strategic level and from a long-term perspective. And it is ready to deepen strategic understanding with the Korean side, strengthen coordination and cooperation, jointly reliably protect, firmly strengthen and dynamically develop Chinese-Korean relations of friendship and cooperation," the telegram says, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Xi Jinping added that under the leadership of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the Korean people "have promoted the tireless development of all national affairs with unanimity and unity." The Chinese president wished the DPRK prosperity and its people happiness and well-being.
China Ready to Strengthen Coordination, Cooperation With North Korea - Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China is ready to "deepen strategic understanding" with North Korea, as well as "strengthen coordination and cooperation," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the country's founding.
"In the new period, in the new situation, the Chinese side will continue to pay attention to Chinese-Korean relations at the strategic level and from a long-term perspective. And it is ready to deepen strategic understanding with the Korean side, strengthen coordination and cooperation, jointly reliably protect, firmly strengthen and dynamically develop Chinese-Korean relations of friendship and cooperation," the telegram says, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Xi Jinping added that under the leadership of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the Korean people "have promoted the tireless development of all national affairs with unanimity and unity." The Chinese president wished the DPRK prosperity and its people happiness and well-being.
