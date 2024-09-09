https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/elon-musk-may-be-summoned-to-uk-parliament-for-questioning-on-x-activities---reports-1120090491.html
Elon Musk May Be Summoned to UK Parliament for Questioning on X Activities - Reports
Billionaire Tech mogul Elon Musk may be called to the British parliament to be questioned about activities on his social media platform X.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The British parliament may summon US entrepreneur Elon Musk to testify about the activities of his social network X, in particular on the issue of moderation and the fight against hateful content, Financial Times reported on Monday.
Ruling Labour Party parliamentarian Dawn Butler told the newspaper that the American entrepreneur would be invited as a witness. Butler is running to head the parliamentary science and technology committee, the publication said. Such committees examine the activities of ministers, civil servants and leading figures in a particular field within the framework of a certain issue.
"It is vital for the committee to formally examine the use of algorithms in pushing hateful material — and the moderation of such content — on X and other social media platforms," Butler said.
The British lawmakers can summon someone to answer questions from the committee, but they cannot force them to attend. If an official summons is ignored, MPs may consider it a lack of respect for parliament, but this sanction is only symbolic, the publication says.
In August, British officials complained that X did not cooperate with the authorities in removing posts that posed a threat to national security during the wave of unrest. Musk himself, against the backdrop of mass protests in Britain, predicted a civil war in the country, a statement that caused discontent in London.