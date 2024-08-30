https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/mario-nawfal-elon-musk-now-has-target-on-his-back-after-telegram-ceo-durovs-arrest-1119961728.html

Mario Nawfal: Elon Musk Now Has Target on His Back After Telegram CEO Durov's Arrest

Persecution of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France is by no means a coincidence, but part of the disturbing trend of curtailing free speech, investor and host of the largest show on X Mario Nawfal told Sputnik.

X giant Mario Nawfal sat down with Sputnik on Friday to discuss Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, globalist attack on free speech, and what's next for X and Elon Musk.According to the entrepreneur, Pavel's arrest is "a reminder that free speech and even privacy is becoming more and more of an illusion, rather than reality."Threat to Independent Journalists and Dissenting Views GrowingThe X Spaces host warns that walls are closing in on independent journalists, social media platforms, and even citizens who challenge the established narrative or dare to express their dissenting views online.The X Spaces host doesn't rule out that he also has a target on his back.Commenting on reports that in fact Durov came to France at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, Mario revealed that he himself was invited to interview an unnamed country’s president just days before Durov’s arrest. Nawfal now believes that it could have been a trap and that he "would probably end up like Pavel," given his record of criticizing the country in the past.The entrepreneur made it clear that a number of countries are unsafe for independent journalists and social media figures.What Message Does Durov's Arrest Send to the Business Community?Macron effectively torpedoed France's reputation for business, according to the X Spaces host.When asked what he thinks about Macron earlier persuading Durov to move Telegram’s headquarters to Paris in 2018, Nawfal suggested that the change of heart could be caused by changes in the geopolitical situation.However, the entrepreneur didn't rule out that Macron's generous invitation to open the Telegram office in France was part of an effort to control the platform. When all else failed they simply arrested Pavel, the pundit presumed.Western countries used to like Telegram when it was used by some players to fan protests in Belarus or create problems for Russia, but they quickly changed their mind when an encrypted and uncensored Telegram app became a risk for them, he continued.Following Durov's arrest in France, reports emerged saying that European Commission officials are now seeking to enforce the Digital Services Act (DSA) on Telegram which would envisage online censorship and direct supervision by the European Commission (EC).The only obstacle is that the platform insists it doesn't have 45 million monthly users in the European Union – the threshold for applying the bloc's online self-censorship rules.Legacy Media Stayed Mute on Durov's ArrestNawfal was one of the first on X who questioned the corporate press' silence with regard to the attack on free speech in France. Previously, Western media were keen to criticize Moscow for the alleged pressure on the Telegram founder.The crux of the matter is that the story of Durov's arrest and free speech censorship doesn't fit into the mainstream media narrative, according to the pundit.Nawfal is increasingly concerned about the concentration of political power in the hands of a few and the formation of nothing short of a cabal, which includes both politicians and their subservient media.What's Next for X and Elon Musk?Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk is not immune to the unfolding crackdown against free speech, according to Nawfal. He referred to the fact that former President Donald Trump scarcely avoided an assassination attempt for his views and political stand, while Durov is now barred from leaving France.Nawfal noted that Musk is now targeted by both US and EU political elites.The US deep state and allied European elites are obsessed with power and they are scared of losing it, according to the pundit.Nawfal believes that overregulation is an antithesis to innovation and that censorship will only stifle growth.In this respect, he doubts that any sort of economic miracle will manifest itself in Europe any time soon under those circumstances.What is ‘Malformation’?Facebook* founder Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted that he censored Covid-related content on his platform at the behest of the Biden administration. This confession may be the result of Zuckerberg genuinely feeling guilty about his actions, Nawfal said.According to him, Marc Andreessen from Meta’s* board of directors told him that Meta and other companies are “watching” Elon Musk and X “almost like an experiment” and that they even copied some of the things Musk did with X. "So I genuinely think Meta will start taking a page out of Elon's book, and while you’ll never see absolute free speech, I hope they start resisting any censorship attempts," Nawfal said.He did, however, note Meta coined a peculiar new term “malinformation,” dropping this remark while commenting on RFK’s Instagram account ban.Though Trump’s possible return to the Oval Office may be a “step in the right direction” when it comes to fixing the current situation with the freedom of speech in the United States – where currently various security agencies can lean on media outlets to de facto regulate the flow of information – this problem is simply too big to be solved during one presidency. “I just don’t think one president during four years could do that alone,” Nawfal said, describing himself as a “big believer” in both US democracy and legal system.How Governments and Companies Force Their Narratives Down People’s ThroatsSocial media outlets now catering to the whims of particular audiences (right- or left-wing leaning, for example) result in some worrying trends, Nawfal warned.Algorithms designed to retain the audience on the platform in question in order to make more ad revenue end up feeding users more content that relates to them: for example, the pro-Trump crowd is being offered more content “criticizing Biden and supporting Trump.”And the addition of censorship to this equation effectively results in people becoming entrenched in their opinions and being shielded from content that could challenge their beliefs.* banned in Russia for extremism.

