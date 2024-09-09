https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/eu-loses-economic-advantages-due-to-rejection-of-russian-fuel---research-1120086419.html

EU Loses Economic Advantages Due to Rejection of Russian Fuel - Research

The EU is losing its economic advantages due to the rejection of the use of Russian fuel and competition with China, to the report on future of European competitiveness read on Monday.

The EU is losing its economic advantages due to the rejection of the use of Russian fuel and competition with China, to the report on future of European competitiveness read on Monday. The EU can cease to exist unless it accelerates economic growth and revises its ambitions, the report said. The EU is behind the US in terms of tech companies, the report said. Soaring Enegry PricesGas prices in the EU are 4-5 times higher than those in the US, the report on future of European competitiveness added.The EU market is facing fundamental problems, as there are not enough resources, the document said.Reducing energy cooperation with Russia became one of the European Union's top priorities after the start of Moscow's special military operation, when the bloc decided to phase out its imports of Russian fuel. The decision led to a sharp increase in gas prices in the European Union.US No Longer Guarantees EU SecurityThe US is no longer ready to be a "security umbrella" for Europe, and the EU is unable to defend itself yet, the report on future of European competitiveness said on Monday.The EU countries in 2022-2023 made 78% of defense purchases abroad, the report said.The European Union is 40% dependent on external imports of technology and critical raw materials, and this dependence will continue, the document found.

