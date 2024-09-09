International
Israel Attacks Central Syria, Killing at Least 3 - Syrian Defense Ministry
Israeli fighter jets hit a number of targets in central Syria, killing at least three and injuring 15 more.
"At approximately 20:23 [17:23 GMT] on September 8, 2024, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from northwestern Lebanon, striking a number of military targets in the central region. Our air defense systems intercepted the aggressor's missiles, some of them fell. As a result of the aggression, three people were killed and fifteen were injured, and material damage was caused," the statement said. Syrian media noted that the attack caused two fires, which firefighters are attempting to extinguish.Earlier, the agency reported repelling an attack on targets in central Syria. The director of the hospital in the city of Masyaf, Faisal Haider, said the death toll from the attack had risen to four, with more wounded continuing to arrive.Israel has not commented on the attack and typically does not comment on its attacks on Syria, which have been intermittent for years. In April, Israeli fighters bombed the Iranian embassy in Damascus in an assassination that killed 16 people, including two civilians.
Israel Attacks Central Syria, Killing at Least 3 - Syrian Defense Ministry

01:23 GMT 09.09.2024
© AP Photo / Dan BaliltyIsraeli F-16a warplanes take off at the Nevatim air force base (File)
© AP Photo / Dan Balilty
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Israeli fighter jets attacked a number of military positions in central Syria from northwestern Lebanon, air defense forces shot down several missiles, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement to the state-run news agency SANA.
"At approximately 20:23 [17:23 GMT] on September 8, 2024, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from northwestern Lebanon, striking a number of military targets in the central region. Our air defense systems intercepted the aggressor's missiles, some of them fell. As a result of the aggression, three people were killed and fifteen were injured, and material damage was caused," the statement said.
Syrian media noted that the attack caused two fires, which firefighters are attempting to extinguish.
Earlier, the agency reported repelling an attack on targets in central Syria. The director of the hospital in the city of Masyaf, Faisal Haider, said the death toll from the attack had risen to four, with more wounded continuing to arrive.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2024
World
Russia Slams UNSC for Ignoring Attack on Iranian Consulate, Calls for End to Bloodshed
14 April, 22:36 GMT
Israel has not commented on the attack and typically does not comment on its attacks on Syria, which have been intermittent for years. In April, Israeli fighters bombed the Iranian embassy in Damascus in an assassination that killed 16 people, including two civilians.
