Kremlin on Reports of Iran Allegedly Supplying Missiles: Such Information Not Always True
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports that Iran is allegedly supplying missiles, that such information not always corresponds to reality.
Kremlin on Reports of Iran Allegedly Supplying Missiles: Such Information Not Always True
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports that Iran is allegedly supplying missiles, that such information not always corresponds to reality.
On Monday, CNN reported, citing sources, that Iran allegedly transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in special military operation in Ukraine.
"We have seen these reports, not every time such information corresponds to reality. Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive areas. And we will continue to do this in the interests of the peoples of our two countries," Peskov told reporters.
Vladimir Putin May Meet WIth BRICS High-Profile Envoys, Discuss Security
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives of the BRICS countries on security issues is not ruled out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Indeed, he [the adviser to the prime minister of India] will be part of the group of high-level representatives of the BRICS states in charge of security issues, who will hold their meeting. This is all happening within the framework of the Russia's chairmanship of BRICS. And we do not rule out a meeting between the president and the participants of this event. We will inform you additionally," Peskov told reporters.
On Alleged Ukraine Settlement Plan by Olaf Scholz
Moscow has seen reports that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is preparing a settlement plan for Ukraine, but does not know the details, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF published on Sunday, Scholz said that the moment has come for discussions on how to speed up the end of the Ukraine conflict.
"We know no more than what the media reported, that some kind of plan is allegedly being prepared. But we do not know what details might be discussed there," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is not abandoning any plans to resolve the Ukrainian issue, but needs to know the details, the official added.
No Reason For Vladimir Putin's Interview to Foreign Media
The Kremlin does not yet see any reason for Russian President Vladimir Putin to give an interview to the foreign media, including The Wall Street Journal, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We are not interested in such an interview for now. In order to have an interview with foreign media and some specific one, we need to have a reason. We do not see such a reason for now," Peskov told reporters when asked whether there was a response to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's request for an interview.