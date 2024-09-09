https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/kremlin-on-reports-of-iran-allegedly-supplying-missiles-such-information-not-always-true-1120084126.html

Kremlin on Reports of Iran Allegedly Supplying Missiles: Such Information Not Always True

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports that Iran is allegedly supplying missiles, that such information not always corresponds to reality.

On Monday, CNN reported, citing sources, that Iran allegedly transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in special military operation in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin May Meet WIth BRICS High-Profile Envoys, Discuss SecurityA meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives of the BRICS countries on security issues is not ruled out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.On Alleged Ukraine Settlement Plan by Olaf ScholzMoscow has seen reports that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is preparing a settlement plan for Ukraine, but does not know the details, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF published on Sunday, Scholz said that the moment has come for discussions on how to speed up the end of the Ukraine conflict.Russia is not abandoning any plans to resolve the Ukrainian issue, but needs to know the details, the official added.No Reason For Vladimir Putin's Interview to Foreign MediaThe Kremlin does not yet see any reason for Russian President Vladimir Putin to give an interview to the foreign media, including The Wall Street Journal, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday."We are not interested in such an interview for now. In order to have an interview with foreign media and some specific one, we need to have a reason. We do not see such a reason for now," Peskov told reporters when asked whether there was a response to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's request for an interview.

