https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/anxiety-within-germany-about-its-future-afd--bsw-take-east-germany-by-storm-1120004676.html

'Anxiety Within Germany About Its Future': AfD & BSW Take East Germany by Storm

'Anxiety Within Germany About Its Future': AfD & BSW Take East Germany by Storm

Sputnik International

Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute and author joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday to discuss the recent election

2024-09-04T00:57+0000

2024-09-04T00:57+0000

2024-09-04T01:12+0000

analysis

europe

olaf scholz

george szamuely

germany

saxony

christian democratic union (cdu)

ukraine

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

nord stream

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120006682_0:190:2965:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_b570bb55bc7487f5b4d956f6e68b5823.jpg

Germany’s right-wing party, the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) received an unprecedented number of votes this weekend, pushing the party to second place behind the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Saxony with 30.6% of the vote. And in Thuringia, the AfD won its first German regional election by almost 10 points with 32.8% of the vote, and was followed by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) which secured 23.6% of the voted according to exit polls.Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute and author joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday to discuss the recent election. While the AfD’s success in East Germany cannot be denied, Szamuely suggests that their ability to actually form a government will be much more difficult.“And, as long as the AfD is still stuck in the early 30s in terms of percentage, then this policy can succeed. So the question is then can the AfD make further progress and move to the level of, you know, into the 40s or maybe even the 50s so that it can actually form a government and that's not immediately clear that it can be done," he added.The AfD’s victory in East Germany was not only a “vote of no confidence in the ruling traffic light coalition” but also showed the political division in Germany some 34 years after its reunification, said Dr. Gregor Spitzen, a German political analyst and independent journalist, who spoke to Sputnik on Monday. The analyst explained that East Germans think more critically about “anti-Russian” narratives in the media, and that some older East Germans still regard Russians as “good friends” and “useful trading partners”.Sahra Wagenknecht started the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) in January, but the party has grown in popularity after it came in third in three states - in former East Germany - in elections on Sunday, as Germany’s more mainstream parties are losing support.The AfD has suggested that increasing arms supplies and financial assistance to Kiev will not help end the conflict in Ukraine. Tino Chrupalla, the co-leader of the right-wing party, said in an interview on Saturday that there is “always readiness for negotiations”, Sputnik reported citing a German newspaper."There is always readiness for negotiations. We also realize that even with more weapons and increased financial assistance this war will not end. And the population is naturally scared of the spillover to Poland and also to Germany," Chrupalla said.“...Volkswagen is planning to close one of its plants. That's very big news," he added. "Volkswagen is one of Germany's manufacturing powerhouses. [...] So, there's a great deal of concern in Germany that it's losing its economic status. And, of course, then there's the war in Ukraine, and the energy cost that has piled up on Germany, and the issue of Nord Stream,” he added.Scholz described Germany’s election results on Sunday as “bitter”, and added that “all democratic parties are now called upon to form stable governments without right-wing extremists… Our country cannot and must not become accustomed to this.”The German leader vowed to strengthen weapons and deportation laws following a deadly mass stabbing in the western city of Solingen in late August. A suspected Islamic extremist killed three people and injured eight others during a street festival that marked the city’s 650th anniversary. A 26-Syrian asylum-seeker reportedly turned himself over to the police, while admitting to the assault. “Scholz’s view that somehow [they] have to create this firewall against the AfD, but that's really the only thing that they have,” the analyst added. “They don't really have any ideas about, well, how do [to] change policy? Maybe if we change policy, then that would undercut the support for the AfD, but that never really occurs to them.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/us-missiles-in-germany-would-place-target-on-berlins-back---german-politician-1119720634.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/scholzs-pro-war-policy-faces-setback-in-eastern-germany-elections-1119990527.html

germany

saxony

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

germany, elections, polls, afd, bsw, sahra wagenknecht, german politics, german elections, parliamentary elections, local elections, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, arms sales, arms supplies, weapons supply, weapons sales