https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/russia-remains-hackers-top-target-for-past-25-years---kaspersky-lab-1120082964.html

Russia Remains Hackers' Top Target for Past 2.5 Years - Kaspersky Lab

Russia Remains Hackers' Top Target for Past 2.5 Years - Kaspersky Lab

Sputnik International

Hackers continue to target Russia more than any other country, Anna Kulashova, Kaspersky Lab's Managing Director for Russia and the CIS told Sputnik.

2024-09-09T03:42+0000

2024-09-09T03:42+0000

2024-09-09T03:42+0000

russia

russia

kaspersky lab

sputnik

hacking

hackers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101785/63/1017856384_0:27:1200:702_1920x0_80_0_0_0267cfc80b9686ff4df2a96164ffaefd.jpg

"Russia remains the most attacked country in cyberspace for more than two and a half years," Kulashova said. In the first eight months of 2024, more than half of Russians who use Kaspersky Lab products were attacked. The financial and public sectors, telecommunications, media and industry are attracting the most attention from attackers. According to her, the problem of "hacktivism" remains relevant, when attackers can damage a company's operations to draw attention to social or political problems. However, cyberattacks are still often committed for financial gain and espionage. She recalled that in early July, the company recorded two waves of targeted mailings to domestic businesses with malicious archives or links inside. The recipients were about a thousand employees of organizations from the manufacturing, finance and energy sectors, as well as government agencies. In the event of a successful attack, the attackers could gain remote access to the organizations' computers, download files and confidential documents from them. Fortunately, all attacks were blocked. Also this summer, the company identified a series of complex targeted attacks on Russian IT companies and government organizations. The attackers carefully disguised their malicious activity, using popular websites such as Dropbox. The malicious campaign was aimed at stealing official information, Kulashova noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/rahdit-hackers-release-data-on-fighters-of-renewed-azov-battalion-1119936258.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kaspersky labs, top hacked countries, russia hackers, russian being hacked