Russia Remains Hackers' Top Target for Past 2.5 Years - Kaspersky Lab
Russia Remains Hackers' Top Target for Past 2.5 Years - Kaspersky Lab
Hackers continue to target Russia more than any other country, Anna Kulashova, Kaspersky Lab's Managing Director for Russia and the CIS told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hackers continue cyberattacks on Russia, the country has been the most attacked country in the world for the past 2.5 years, Anna Kulashova, Kaspersky Lab's Managing Director for Russia and the CIS, told Sputnik.
"Russia remains the most attacked country in cyberspace for more than two and a half years," Kulashova said.
In the first eight months of 2024, more than half of Russians who use Kaspersky Lab products were attacked. The financial and public sectors, telecommunications, media and industry are attracting the most attention from attackers. According to her, the problem of "hacktivism" remains relevant, when attackers can damage a company's operations to draw attention to social or political problems. However, cyberattacks are still often committed for financial gain and espionage.
"The compromise of organizations can begin with the use of vulnerabilities in publicly available applications, user credentials obtained, including as a result of brute-force attacks, as well as attacks through small companies — contractors of larger businesses," Kulashova explained.
She recalled that in early July, the company recorded two waves of targeted mailings to domestic businesses with malicious archives or links inside. The recipients were about a thousand employees of organizations from the manufacturing, finance and energy sectors, as well as government agencies. In the event of a successful attack, the attackers could gain remote access to the organizations' computers, download files and confidential documents from them. Fortunately, all attacks were blocked.
Also this summer, the company identified a series of complex targeted attacks on Russian IT companies and government organizations. The attackers carefully disguised their malicious activity, using popular websites such as Dropbox. The malicious campaign was aimed at stealing official information, Kulashova noted.
