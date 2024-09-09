https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/west-does-not-want-to-make-fair-agreements-on-ukrainian-conflict-with-russia----lavrov-1120086960.html

West Does Not Want to Make Fair Agreements on Ukrainian Conflict With Russia - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The West does not want to make fair agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The West does not want to make fair agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. On Gaza Strip CrisisRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he discussed with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries the developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

