International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/west-does-not-want-to-make-fair-agreements-on-ukrainian-conflict-with-russia----lavrov-1120086960.html
West Does Not Want to Make Fair Agreements on Ukrainian Conflict With Russia - Lavrov
West Does Not Want to Make Fair Agreements on Ukrainian Conflict With Russia - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The West does not want to make fair agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2024-09-09T14:07+0000
2024-09-09T14:07+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
riyadh
gulf cooperation council
palestine
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118888096_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dae830b9406aba7506d11dbfbe75bc0c.jpg
The West does not want to make fair agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. On Gaza Strip CrisisRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he discussed with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries the developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/russias-move-to-update-its-nuclear-doctrine-provoked-by-natos-increasingly-brazen-aggression-1120014661.html
ukraine
russia
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118888096_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94326eec4cc5838470fccafd834c22ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation ukraine, russia-nato showdown, russia ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, conflict ukraine, gaza strip crisis, gaza violence, palestine-israel conflict, israel-gaza conflict, arab-israeli conflict
russia's special military operation ukraine, russia-nato showdown, russia ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, conflict ukraine, gaza strip crisis, gaza violence, palestine-israel conflict, israel-gaza conflict, arab-israeli conflict

West Does Not Want to Make Fair Agreements on Ukrainian Conflict With Russia - Lavrov

14:07 GMT 09.09.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
RIYADH (Sputnik) - Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov commented on most acute foreign policy issues, including Ukrainian crisis and Mideast conflict.
The West does not want to make fair agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"The West does not want to negotiate in a fair way. The West wants to continue to do everything they can to get Russia, as they hope, closer to a situation where they can declare a strategic defeat on the battlefield," Lavrov said following a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) dialogue in Riyadh.
A Yars ground mobile missile system at the rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 71 th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Red Square in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2024
Analysis
Russia’s Move to Update Its Nuclear Doctrine Provoked by NATO’s Increasingly Brazen Aggression
4 September, 15:21 GMT

On Gaza Strip Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he discussed with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries the developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We paid special attention to the international situation, first of all to the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the tragedy which continues on the Palestinian territories, not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank of river Jordan. We share a common stance on the need for an immediate end of violence, dealing with humanitarian tasks and the start of serious practical work on implementing UN resolutions on establishing a Palestinian state which would peacefully and safely coexist with Israel," Lavrov told a press conference following the meeting.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала