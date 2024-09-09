https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/west-does-not-want-to-make-fair-agreements-on-ukrainian-conflict-with-russia----lavrov-1120086960.html
The West does not want to make fair agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
RIYADH (Sputnik) - Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov commented on most acute foreign policy issues, including Ukrainian crisis and Mideast conflict.
The West does not want to make fair agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"The West does not want to negotiate in a fair way. The West wants to continue to do everything they can to get Russia, as they hope, closer to a situation where they can declare a strategic defeat on the battlefield," Lavrov said following a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) dialogue in Riyadh.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he discussed with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries the developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"We paid special attention to the international situation, first of all to the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the tragedy which continues on the Palestinian territories, not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank of river Jordan. We share a common stance on the need for an immediate end of violence, dealing with humanitarian tasks and the start of serious practical work on implementing UN resolutions on establishing a Palestinian state which would peacefully and safely coexist with Israel," Lavrov told a press conference following the meeting.