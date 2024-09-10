International
Biden Extends Executive Order on Sanctions for Meddling in US Elections for Another Year
Biden Extends Executive Order on Sanctions for Meddling in US Elections for Another Year
US President Joe Biden extended his executive order that allows the government to impose sanctions on foreign companies or individuals for meddling in the US elections, a statement from the White House said.
"I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13848 with respect to the threat of foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in United States elections," the statement says. The order is the formal basis for imposing sanctions against legal entities and individuals, including from Russia, in connection with their alleged attempts to influence the US electoral process. Officially, Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of attempts to influence the US elections. "Although there has been no evidence of a foreign power altering the outcomes or vote tabulation in any United States election, foreign powers have historically sought to exploit America’s free and open political system. In recent years, the proliferation of digital devices and internet-based communications has created significant vulnerabilities and magnified the scope and intensity of the threat of foreign interference," Biden noted.
Biden Extends Executive Order on Sanctions for Meddling in US Elections for Another Year

03:39 GMT 10.09.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has extended for another year the executive order that provides for the possibility of imposing sanctions on foreign companies and individuals for meddling in the US elections, according to a statement released by the White House.
"I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13848 with respect to the threat of foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in United States elections," the statement says.
The order is the formal basis for imposing sanctions against legal entities and individuals, including from Russia, in connection with their alleged attempts to influence the US electoral process. Officially, Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of attempts to influence the US elections.
"Although there has been no evidence of a foreign power altering the outcomes or vote tabulation in any United States election, foreign powers have historically sought to exploit America’s free and open political system. In recent years, the proliferation of digital devices and internet-based communications has created significant vulnerabilities and magnified the scope and intensity of the threat of foreign interference," Biden noted.
