https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/biden-extends-executive-order-on-sanctions-for-meddling-in-us-elections-for-another-year-1120092592.html

Biden Extends Executive Order on Sanctions for Meddling in US Elections for Another Year

Biden Extends Executive Order on Sanctions for Meddling in US Elections for Another Year

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden extended his executive order that allows the government to impose sanctions on foreign companies or individuals for meddling in the US elections, a statement from the White House said.

2024-09-10T03:39+0000

2024-09-10T03:39+0000

2024-09-10T03:39+0000

americas

joe biden

us

white house

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080967804_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fc27927b334f08fbc86edc44e10ada26.jpg

"I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13848 with respect to the threat of foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in United States elections," the statement says. The order is the formal basis for imposing sanctions against legal entities and individuals, including from Russia, in connection with their alleged attempts to influence the US electoral process. Officially, Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of attempts to influence the US elections. "Although there has been no evidence of a foreign power altering the outcomes or vote tabulation in any United States election, foreign powers have historically sought to exploit America’s free and open political system. In recent years, the proliferation of digital devices and internet-based communications has created significant vulnerabilities and magnified the scope and intensity of the threat of foreign interference," Biden noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/russia-russia-russia-rerun-western-media-scrambles-to-resurrect-2016-meddling-hoax-1120055196.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 election interference, joe biden executive order, order 13848