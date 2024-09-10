https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/chinas-tianwen-3-mission-to-bring-mars-samples-to-earth-by-around-2028-1120098657.html

China's Tianwen-3 Mission to Bring Mars Samples to Earth by Around 2028

China's Tianwen-3 Mission to Bring Mars Samples to Earth by Around 2028

Sputnik International

China announced its ambitious plan to carry out Tianwen-3 mission with two launches to retrieve samples from Mars and bring them back to Earth by around 2028, chief designer of the mission Liu Jizhong disclosed on Thursday at an event on deep-space exploration held in Huangshan, East China’s Anhui Province.

2024-09-10T16:43+0000

2024-09-10T16:43+0000

2024-09-10T16:43+0000

china

beyond politics

chinese space program

science & tech

mars

earth

space exploration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096784425_0:88:979:639_1920x0_80_0_0_f37dd4bbcc0f79f76f556fa1758f58e4.png

The mission is expected to become the world’s first such attempt on the Red Planet, and will involve international payload cooperation, as well as global collaboration in sample and data sharing.The mission’s top priority is to search for traces of life on the Red Planet, Liu noted. In terms of engineering, the mission will involve critical technologies such as Mars surface sampling, ascent from Mars, Mars orbit rendezvous, and planetary protection. The plan is structured into 13 stages, employing both in-situ and remote sensing techniques to conduct comprehensive research on Mars samples, ensuring that they can be successfully returned and can yield meaningful scientific discoveries.In terms of planetary protection, the chief engineer said the mission will adhere to international treaties to ensure Mars and Earth remain uncontaminated, and that the integrity of the samples is preserved. For international cooperation on the Tianwen-3 mission, Liu said it will be carried out in three areas: payload collaboration, sample and data sharing, and future mission planning. Specifically, China intends to work with scientists from all over the world to analyze Mars samples and data, collaborate on defining the mission and tasks of a future Mars research station, and tackle key technological challenges, visioning the joint building of a future Mars home.Humanity's journey to explore the Red Planet began 64 years ago with the former Soviet Union's 1960 Mars mission. To date, a total of seven countries and international organizations have conducted 47 Mars exploration treks, achieving flybys, orbital missions, landings, and surface rovers. However, the challenging task of returning samples from Mars remains unaccomplished.The Tianwen-4 mission, which China is conducting feasibility study on, will aim for the exploration of Jupiter and its moons, followed by the arrival at Uranus, according to Wu.This article was originally published by Global Times.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/unmanned-flights-to-mars-planned-in-2-years-manned-in-4-years---musk-1120072554.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/gravity-isolation-and-weightlessness-simulation-russian-academy-of-sciences-tours-students-1119780153.html

china

mars

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china space, chinese space program, china space exploration, china tianwen, tianwen mars, china mars, mars samples