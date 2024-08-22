https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/russia-china-to-continue-developing-international-lunar-research-station-project-1119874091.html

Russia, China to Continue Developing International Lunar Research Station Project

Russia and China have agreed to continue developing the International Lunar Research Station project and to coordinate their plans for joint lunar exploration missions, as outlined in a joint communique following the meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

"To achieve this, [the sides] have agreed to continue supporting the development of projects for the creation of an International Lunar Research Station and the coordination of planned Russian and Chinese lunar exploration missions," the document read. According to the document, both sides will make efforts to further promote effective bilateral cooperation. Additionally, the two countries will enhance cooperation in space exploration, steadily deepening long-term and mutually beneficial collaboration on large-scale projects, and promoting the further strengthening of ties in satellite navigation, ensuring greater compatibility and complementarity between the GLONASS and BeiDou systems.

