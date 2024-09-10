International
Kennedy Says US Doing Everything Possible to Draw Russia, China Into 'Hot War'
Kennedy Says US Doing Everything Possible to Draw Russia, China Into ‘Hot War’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the US is trying to all it can to spark a hot war against China and Russia.
“I don't think that China wants to have a hot war with us, and Russia doesn't either, but we are doing everything we can to get them into a hot war,” Kennedy said on Monday in an interview with the Full Send Podcast. Last month, Kennedy suspended his campaign and threw support behind former US President Donald Trump. Kennedy’s name will not appear on ballots in swing states – a move designed to help Trump in those states. Kennedy said that Trump’s willingness to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine would singlehandedly justify his support for the former president.
Kennedy Says US Doing Everything Possible to Draw Russia, China Into ‘Hot War’

© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyRobert F. Kennedy, Jr., returns to the witness table during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is doing everything it can to pull Russia and China into a military conflict, former 2024 independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.
“I don't think that China wants to have a hot war with us, and Russia doesn't either, but we are doing everything we can to get them into a hot war,” Kennedy said on Monday in an interview with the Full Send Podcast.
Last month, Kennedy suspended his campaign and threw support behind former US President Donald Trump. Kennedy’s name will not appear on ballots in swing states – a move designed to help Trump in those states.
Kennedy said that Trump’s willingness to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine would singlehandedly justify his support for the former president.
