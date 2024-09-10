https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/kiev-uses-israeli-turkish-cluster-munitions-against-russia--cluster-munition-coalition-1120091331.html

Kiev Uses Israeli, Turkish Cluster Munitions Against Russia – Cluster Munition Coalition

Kiev Uses Israeli, Turkish Cluster Munitions Against Russia – Cluster Munition Coalition

Sputnik International

A report by the Cluster Munition Coalition released on Monday said that Ukraine has likely been using cluster munitions provided by Israel and Turkiye. Turkiye has denied the charge.

2024-09-10T01:07+0000

2024-09-10T01:07+0000

2024-09-10T01:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

cluster munition coalition

ukrainian armed forces

turkiye

israel

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112714891_0:211:3266:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a85fd5bc0e91f71fccbf0af0dfcf8b21.jpg

"Israeli-made or copied M971 120mm cluster munition mortar projectiles were photographed in the possession of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in December 2022. Israel originally produced this type of cluster munition, but it is not known how or from whom Ukraine acquired it," the report said. It is added that Turkish and Ukrainian high ranking government officials had denied US media reports of January 2023 stating that Turkiye had transferred cluster munitions to Ukraine in November 2022. However, a photo posted on social media in August 2023 showed the 155mm M483A1 dual-purpose improved conventional munitions produced by Turkiye being used in Ukraine, the report said, adding that Turkish officials denied providing cluster munitions to Ukraine. Ukraine might also use cluster munitions from Poland, the coalition added. International Campaign to Ban Landmines – Cluster Munition Coalition (ICBL-CMC) is a global network of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) based in Geneva, Switzerland, that promotes adherence to and implementation of the treaties banning landmines and cluster munition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/ukraine-broke-international-law-with-cluster-bomb-attack-on-sevastopol---un-human-rights-watchdog-1119103510.html

turkiye

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cluster bombs in ukraine, cluster munitions used by ukraine