https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/kremlin-explains-why-putin-will-not-attend-un-general-assembly-in-new-york-1120091221.html

Kremlin Explains Why Putin Will Not Attend UN General Assembly in New York

Kremlin Explains Why Putin Will Not Attend UN General Assembly in New York

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin won't travel to New York for the UN General Assembly meeting because New York is not "the best destination" for Putin.

2024-09-10T00:50+0000

2024-09-10T00:50+0000

2024-09-10T00:50+0000

world

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

sergey lavrov

russia

new york

un general assembly

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118603622_0:17:3582:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_278cb6e2b65438995f44827000fd8edb.jpg

"He has not traveled in recent years. After all, the United States is now, by the way, a country that does not fulfill its obligations as the UN headquarters in the best way. Therefore, now, this is probably not the best destination for travel," Peskov told Sputnik, answering why Putin again decided not to speak at the UN General Assembly. Earlier, Putin approved the composition of the 10-member Russian delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in September in New York; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the delegation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/west-does-not-want-to-make-fair-agreements-on-ukrainian-conflict-with-russia----lavrov-1120086960.html

russia

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin arrest warrant, un general assembly, russian delegation to un in new york