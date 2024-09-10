https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/kremlin-explains-why-putin-will-not-attend-un-general-assembly-in-new-york-1120091221.html
Kremlin Explains Why Putin Will Not Attend UN General Assembly in New York
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin won't travel to New York for the UN General Assembly meeting because New York is not "the best destination" for Putin.
"He has not traveled in recent years. After all, the United States is now, by the way, a country that does not fulfill its obligations as the UN headquarters in the best way. Therefore, now, this is probably not the best destination for travel," Peskov told Sputnik, answering why Putin again decided not to speak at the UN General Assembly. Earlier, Putin approved the composition of the 10-member Russian delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in September in New York; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the delegation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik why Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the UN General Assembly meeting, which is scheduled for September 22-23 in New York, explaining that the United States is now not the best destination for the Russian leader to travel to.
"He has not traveled in recent years. After all, the United States is now, by the way, a country that does not fulfill its obligations as the UN headquarters in the best way. Therefore, now, this is probably not the best destination for travel," Peskov told Sputnik, answering why Putin again decided not to speak at the UN General Assembly.
Earlier, Putin approved the composition of the 10-member Russian delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in September in New York; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the delegation.