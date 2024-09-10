https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/nine-year-old-child-killed-in-nighttime-drone-attack-in-moscow-region---governor-1120092467.html
Woman Killed, 3 People Injured in Drone Attack in Ramenskoye - Governor
Woman Killed, 3 People Injured in Drone Attack in Ramenskoye - Governor
Sputnik International
A nighttime drone attack in the Moscow region damages civilian apartment buildings in Ramenskoye, killing a nine-year-old child.
2024-09-10T03:33+0000
2024-09-10T03:33+0000
2024-09-10T04:41+0000
russia
andrei vorobyov
moscow region
moscow
sputnik
newsfeed
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120092756_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4b54ce6a1fa26d4e1b2fea0245bcd9c0.jpg
A 46-year-old woman died, three more people were injured as a result of a drone attack in Ramenskoye, information about the death of a child was not confirmed, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.According to the governor, 43 people have now been accommodated in temporary accommodation centers. Hot meals have been provided to everyone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/russian-air-defense-destroys-59-fixed-wing-drones-over-bryansk-region---governor-1120092032.html
moscow region
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120092756_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_728eca80c97632a39567938718971864.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian drone attack kill child in russia, ramenskoye drone attack
ukrainian drone attack kill child in russia, ramenskoye drone attack
Woman Killed, 3 People Injured in Drone Attack in Ramenskoye - Governor
03:33 GMT 10.09.2024 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 10.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During a nighttime drone attack, apartment buildings in Ramenskoye were damaged, a nine-year-old child was killed, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.
A 46-year-old woman died, three more people were injured as a result of a drone attack in Ramenskoye, information about the death of a child was not confirmed, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.
"According to updated information, three people were injured in the house on Sportivny Proyezd. All of them were hospitalized in Ramenskoye Hospital. A 46-year-old woman died (earlier it was reported that a 9-year-old child died, this information was not confirmed)," Vorobyov said on Telegram.
According to the governor, 43 people have now been accommodated in temporary accommodation centers. Hot meals have been provided to everyone.