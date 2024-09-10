https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/nine-year-old-child-killed-in-nighttime-drone-attack-in-moscow-region---governor-1120092467.html

Woman Killed, 3 People Injured in Drone Attack in Ramenskoye - Governor

A nighttime drone attack in the Moscow region damages civilian apartment buildings in Ramenskoye, killing a nine-year-old child.

A 46-year-old woman died, three more people were injured as a result of a drone attack in Ramenskoye, information about the death of a child was not confirmed, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.According to the governor, 43 people have now been accommodated in temporary accommodation centers. Hot meals have been provided to everyone.

