Russian Air Defense Destroys 59 Fixed-Wing Drones Over Bryansk Region - Governor

Russian air defenses destroyed 59 fixed wing drones sent by Ukraine, causing no damage or casualties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bogomaz reported repelling a massive drone attack on the region. According to Bogomaz, there are no casualties or destruction.

