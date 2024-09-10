https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/russian-air-defense-destroys-59-fixed-wing-drones-over-bryansk-region---governor-1120092032.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys 59 Fixed-Wing Drones Over Bryansk Region - Governor
Russian Air Defense Destroys 59 Fixed-Wing Drones Over Bryansk Region - Governor
Russian air defenses destroyed 59 fixed wing drones sent by Ukraine, causing no damage or casualties.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bogomaz reported repelling a massive drone attack on the region. According to Bogomaz, there are no casualties or destruction.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 59 fixed-wing drones over the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bogomaz reported repelling a massive drone attack on the region.
"At the moment, the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have intercepted and destroyed 59 enemy fixed-wing UAVs over the Bryansk Region," the governor said.
According to Bogomaz, there are no casualties or destruction.