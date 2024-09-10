https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/russia-requests-unsc-meeting-for-friday-on-deliveries-of-western-weapons-to-kiev---mission-1120092221.html

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting for Friday on Deliveries of Western Weapons to Kiev - Mission

Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday focusing on Western weapon deliveries to Ukraine, the Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations said.

On Wednesday, the diplomat recalled, the UN Security Council will discuss the humanitarian aspects of the crisis in Ukraine at the request of Ecuador and France. "In addition, the 'high week' of the UN General Assembly is coming up from September 24 to 27, and it is difficult to imagine that the 'expired' Ukrainian leader will not 'spin' Western officials to some event with his participation — we keep him in mind," he added. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries. The Kremlin stated that pumping Ukraine with weapons by the West did not contribute to negotiations and would have a negative effect.

