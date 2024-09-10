https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/trump-harris-will-hold-first-2024-us-presidential-debate-since-biden-dropped-out-1120093070.html

Trump, Harris Will Hold First 2024 US Presidential Debate Since Biden Dropped Out

Trump, Harris Will Hold First 2024 US Presidential Debate Since Biden Dropped Out

Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will debate each other for the first time on Tuesday as their parties’ respective nominees for president in the 2024 election.

2024-09-10T04:51+0000

2024-09-10T04:51+0000

2024-09-10T04:51+0000

americas

2024 us presidential election

donald trump

kamala harris

joe biden

presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118719182_0:181:1280:901_1920x0_80_0_0_c3aa8854d5abaff96613ff03144fad9f.jpg

The candidates will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. ET (4:00 a.m. GMT) in Philadelphia for the debate organized by ABC. Trump and Harris have not officially agreed on further debates ahead of Election Day on November 5. The debate is the first between Trump and Harris, although Trump previously debated President Joe Biden in June. Biden’s poor performance in the debate sparked criticism from fellow Democrats that led to his decision to drop out of the race and endorse Harris as his replacement. Like the debate between Biden and Trump, the debate on Tuesday will not include a studio audience. The candidates will also have their microphones muted when they are not permitted to speak. The Harris campaign said on Monday that an “extreme and unhinged” Trump is increasing dangerous threats of revenge and retribution ahead of the debate. Trump is openly talking about how he will target political enemies and “rule as a dictator,” the campaign said. Trump has said that Harris is not the best possible Democratic candidate and that she would be a worse leader than Biden. Trump has repeatedly referred to Harris as “Comrade Kamala” in speeches and social media posts. Trump has also criticized ABC as a “fake news” organization despite agreeing to a debate on the network. Harris would not agree to a Fox News debate on September 4.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

american politics, trump harris debate, 2024 presidential elections, trump harris president, trump debates, 2024 debates, us race, presidential race