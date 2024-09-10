International
Trump, Harris Will Hold First 2024 US Presidential Debate Since Biden Dropped Out
Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will debate each other for the first time on Tuesday as their parties' respective nominees for president in the 2024 election.
The candidates will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. ET (4:00 a.m. GMT) in Philadelphia for the debate organized by ABC. Trump and Harris have not officially agreed on further debates ahead of Election Day on November 5. The debate is the first between Trump and Harris, although Trump previously debated President Joe Biden in June. Biden’s poor performance in the debate sparked criticism from fellow Democrats that led to his decision to drop out of the race and endorse Harris as his replacement. Like the debate between Biden and Trump, the debate on Tuesday will not include a studio audience. The candidates will also have their microphones muted when they are not permitted to speak. The Harris campaign said on Monday that an “extreme and unhinged” Trump is increasing dangerous threats of revenge and retribution ahead of the debate. Trump is openly talking about how he will target political enemies and “rule as a dictator,” the campaign said. Trump has said that Harris is not the best possible Democratic candidate and that she would be a worse leader than Biden. Trump has repeatedly referred to Harris as “Comrade Kamala” in speeches and social media posts. Trump has also criticized ABC as a “fake news” organization despite agreeing to a debate on the network. Harris would not agree to a Fox News debate on September 4.
04:51 GMT 10.09.2024
Supporters of US President Donald Trump take part in a pro-Trump rally
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will debate each other for the first time on Tuesday as their parties’ respective nominees for president in the 2024 election.
The candidates will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. ET (4:00 a.m. GMT) in Philadelphia for the debate organized by ABC. Trump and Harris have not officially agreed on further debates ahead of Election Day on November 5.
The debate is the first between Trump and Harris, although Trump previously debated President Joe Biden in June. Biden’s poor performance in the debate sparked criticism from fellow Democrats that led to his decision to drop out of the race and endorse Harris as his replacement.
Like the debate between Biden and Trump, the debate on Tuesday will not include a studio audience. The candidates will also have their microphones muted when they are not permitted to speak.
The Harris campaign said on Monday that an “extreme and unhinged” Trump is increasing dangerous threats of revenge and retribution ahead of the debate. Trump is openly talking about how he will target political enemies and “rule as a dictator,” the campaign said.
Trump has said that Harris is not the best possible Democratic candidate and that she would be a worse leader than Biden. Trump has repeatedly referred to Harris as “Comrade Kamala” in speeches and social media posts.
Trump has also criticized ABC as a “fake news” organization despite agreeing to a debate on the network. Harris would not agree to a Fox News debate on September 4.
