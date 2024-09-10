https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/ukraine-loses-over-11800-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region-1120096102.html

Ukraine Loses Over 11,800 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region

Ukraine Loses Over 11,800 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 11,800 Ukrainian servicepeople and 93 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-09-10T12:19+0000

2024-09-10T12:19+0000

2024-09-10T12:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

russian defense ministry

kursk

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8e61e0312a30f203c0f8458a28a91c.jpg

In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 11,800 servicemen, 93 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 649 armored combat vehicles, 382 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 380 soldiers, 15 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks and 13 units of armored vehicles in the Kursk direction, the ministry added. The Russian troops have repelled six attacks in the Kursk Region as well as prevented attack attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 people an d a tank, while 4 soldiers were taken as prisoners.Russian Civillians Unjured Over 240 civilians, including 11 children, have been injured since the start of the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Region, acting deputy Health Minister of the Kursk Region Pavel Alimenko said on Tuesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/kursk-gambit-the-samson-option-1119929652.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, russian armed forces, russian army, defense ministry, kursk attack, kursk ukraine