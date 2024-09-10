https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/ukraine-loses-over-11800-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region-1120096102.html
Ukraine Loses Over 11,800 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 11,800 Ukrainian servicepeople and 93 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 11,800 servicemen, 93 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 649 armored combat vehicles, 382 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 380 soldiers, 15 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks and 13 units of armored vehicles in the Kursk direction, the ministry added. The Russian troops have repelled six attacks in the Kursk Region as well as prevented attack attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 people an d a tank, while 4 soldiers were taken as prisoners.Russian Civillians Unjured Over 240 civilians, including 11 children, have been injured since the start of the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Region, acting deputy Health Minister of the Kursk Region Pavel Alimenko said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 11,800 Ukrainian servicepeople and 93 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 11,800 servicemen, 93 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 649 armored combat vehicles, 382 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 380 soldiers, 15 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks and 13 units of armored vehicles in the Kursk direction, the ministry added.
The Russian troops have repelled six attacks in the Kursk Region
as well as prevented attack attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 people an d a tank, while 4 soldiers were taken as prisoners.
Russian Civillians Unjured
Over 240 civilians, including 11 children, have been injured since the start of the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Region, acting deputy Health Minister of the Kursk Region Pavel Alimenko said on Tuesday.
"Since August 6, 2024, as a result of shelling of the Kursk Region, a total of 243 people have been injured among the civilian population, including 11 children. There are currently 38 patients receiving hospital treatment, including one child," Alimenko told a briefing.