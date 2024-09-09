https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/ukraine-loses-over-11400-troops-during-operation-in-kursk-direction-1120086035.html
Ukraine Loses Over 11,400 Troops During Operation in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 11,400 Ukrainian servicepeople and 89 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost
over 11,400 soldiers and 89 tanks, the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost up to 240 servicepeople and 13 units of armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles, the statement read.
Meanwhile, Russia's Sever (North) group of troops repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian forces continue conducting search operations in the Kursk direction aimed at detecting and eliminating Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance groups in forest areas, the ministry added.