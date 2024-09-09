International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 11,400 Troops During Operation in Kursk Region
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 11,400 Ukrainian servicepeople and 89 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
russian defense ministry
kursk
ukrainian crisis
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 11,400 soldiers and 89 tanks, the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost up to 240 servicepeople and 13 units of armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles, the statement read. Meanwhile, Russia's Sever (North) group of troops repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian forces continue conducting search operations in the Kursk direction aimed at detecting and eliminating Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance groups in forest areas, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Over 11,400 Troops During Operation in Kursk Region

12:52 GMT 09.09.2024 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 09.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 11,400 Ukrainian servicepeople and 89 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 11,400 soldiers and 89 tanks, the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost up to 240 servicepeople and 13 units of armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles, the statement read.
Meanwhile, Russia's Sever (North) group of troops repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian forces continue conducting search operations in the Kursk direction aimed at detecting and eliminating Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance groups in forest areas, the ministry added.
