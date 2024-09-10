https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/us-house-rules-committee-advances-temporary-government-funding-bill-1120092340.html

US House Rules Committee Advances Temporary Government Funding Bill

US House Rules Committee Advances Temporary Government Funding Bill

Sputnik International

The US House Rules Committee advanced a bill to temporarily fund the government in a 9-4 vote.

2024-09-10T03:01+0000

2024-09-10T03:01+0000

2024-09-10T03:01+0000

americas

joe biden

house rules committee

us congress

us

newsfeed

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_6632b966a65a4b34437d48bfa7b76e78.jpg

The House panel advanced the bill on Monday night in a 9-4 vote. The US Congress must pass appropriations bills or a stopgap funding measure before the end of the month. Legislation backed by House Republicans would fund the government until March 28. The bill also includes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which requires proof of US citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday that US President Joe Biden would veto the legislation if it passed the Congress. The continuing resolution places funding for agencies at "insufficiently low levels" instead of providing a short-term stopgap to provide lawmakers with more time to work on full-year funding bills, OMB said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/biden-signs-stopgap-spending-bill-to-avert-partial-government-shutdown-1117081519.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

government funding, will the government shut down