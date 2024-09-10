https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/us-house-rules-committee-advances-temporary-government-funding-bill-1120092340.html
US House Rules Committee Advances Temporary Government Funding Bill
US House Rules Committee Advances Temporary Government Funding Bill
The US House Rules Committee advanced a bill to temporarily fund the government in a 9-4 vote.
The House panel advanced the bill on Monday night in a 9-4 vote. The US Congress must pass appropriations bills or a stopgap funding measure before the end of the month. Legislation backed by House Republicans would fund the government until March 28. The bill also includes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which requires proof of US citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday that US President Joe Biden would veto the legislation if it passed the Congress. The continuing resolution places funding for agencies at "insufficiently low levels" instead of providing a short-term stopgap to provide lawmakers with more time to work on full-year funding bills, OMB said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Rules Committee advanced a bill to temporarily fund the federal government before the end of the month and prevent a government shutdown.
The House panel advanced the bill on Monday night in a 9-4 vote.
The US Congress must pass appropriations bills or a stopgap funding measure before the end of the month. Legislation backed by House Republicans would fund the government until March 28.
The bill also includes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which requires proof of US citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.
The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday that US President Joe Biden would veto the legislation if it passed the Congress.
The continuing resolution places funding for agencies at "insufficiently low levels" instead of providing a short-term stopgap to provide lawmakers with more time to work on full-year funding bills, OMB said.