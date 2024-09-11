https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/beijing-to-take-resolute-action-against-canadian-tariffs-on-chinese-products---embassy-1120104881.html

Beijing to Take Resolute Action Against Canadian Tariffs on Chinese Products - Embassy

Beijing strongly opposes Canada's latest 30-day consultation period on potential new surtaxes on solar and critical mineral products as well as battery and semiconductor imports from China and will take resolute measures to protect its interests, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ottawa launched a 30-day consultation, from September 10, 2024, to October 10, 2024, on potential additional surtaxes on a range of Chinese products. The government argued that new tariffs could further curb alleged unfair competition from Chinese producers and help protect Canada's critical manufacturing sectors. Ottawa notably accuses China of engaging in practices enabled by its purported intentional and state-directed policy of oversupply. In late-August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada was imposing a 100% surtax on Chinese-made electrical vehicles and a 25% surtax on steel and aluminum imports from China to curb what it called "unfair competition" from Chinese producers. In the wake of those surtaxes, China’s Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik that Beijing condemned the measures and rejected the Canadian tariffs. The embassy empathized that China would safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the country’s enterprises. On Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that it had lodged a consultation request at the World Trade Organization over Canada’s decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

