China Ready to Strengthen Strategic Ties With Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

China is ready to strengthen strategic ties with Russia, as well as enrich the strategic content of Chinese-Russian relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"China is ready to strengthen strategic ties with Russia, fully implement the role of the mechanism of Chinese-Russian consultations on strategic security and the mechanism of meetings of high representatives of the BRICS countries on security issues, and also continuously enrich the strategic content of Chinese-Russian relations," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted as saying by the ministry. He also noted at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in St. Petersburg that despite the unprecedented changes in the last hundred years, Chinese-Russian relations maintain a stable and healthy development dynamic. China is willing to work together to deepen mutual trust and cooperation among BRICS member countries, and to build the BRICS mechanism into an important platform for unity and cooperation in the Global South, the statement added. Wang added that China supports Russia's work as the BRICS chair.

