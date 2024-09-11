https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/chinas-global-economic-juggernaut-status-could-get-big-boost-thanks-to-growing-power-of-petroyuan-1120111292.html
China’s Global Economic Juggernaut Status Could Get Big Boost Thanks to Growing Power of Petroyuan
China’s Global Economic Juggernaut Status Could Get Big Boost Thanks to Growing Power of Petroyuan
Sputnik International
The Chinese government issued its first petroyuan-denominated long-term oil trading contracts in the spring of 2018, challenging the petrodollar - the powerful instrument of global trade and finance ensuring the US dollar's status as the de facto world reserve currency.
2024-09-11T19:33+0000
2024-09-11T19:33+0000
2024-09-11T19:33+0000
economy
nikita maslennikov
business
china
saudi arabia
east
petrodollar
petroyuan
energy prices
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201903_0:173:1920:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_6a0dc1b083c8ae56f6c5b1377d68c598.jpg
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources Bandar Al-Khorayef told the South China Morning Post this week that Riyadh is ready to “do what’s in its best interest” and “try new things,” including as far as the use of the petroyuan in settlements for crude oil are concerned.The comments, made on the eve of Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the UAE starting Wednesday to discuss expanded cooperation with the oil rich Gulf kingdoms, signal a "new dawn" in relations between China and Gulf powers, Dr. Wang Zhimin, director of the Institute of Globalization at China’s University of International Business and Economics, told Sputnik.Pointing to the trend of “dedollarization” in China-Middle East trade, Wang cited the currency swap agreement reached between Beijing and Riyadh last year, and interest in using the yuan for oil payments as a reflection of a “growing trend of diversification of the international monetary system, including the decline of the dollar’s share in international payments.”Russian economist Nikita Maslennikov says the petroyuan has good prospects as a major alternative to the petrodollar, which could leave it accounting for up to 8% of global transactions by 2030, notwithstanding “strong pressure, including political pressure, from other market players," and other factors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/end-of-us-saudi-petrodollar-pact-signals-declining-us-global-trade-role---ex-imf-official-1118972169.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/developments-to-dethrone-petrodollar-already-underway-1118937841.html
china
saudi arabia
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201903_10:0:1910:1425_1920x0_80_0_0_1b626da45d8cd76777e24175e693beff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
is petroyuan a competitor to the dollar, can petroyuan compete with petrodollar
is petroyuan a competitor to the dollar, can petroyuan compete with petrodollar
China’s Global Economic Juggernaut Status Could Get Big Boost Thanks to Growing Power of Petroyuan
The Chinese government issued its first petroyuan-denominated long-term oil trading contracts in the spring of 2018, with the move posing an audacious challenge to the petrodollar - the powerful instrument of global trade and finance ensuring the US dollar's status as the de facto world reserve currency for over 50 years now.
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources Bandar Al-Khorayef told
the South China Morning Post this week that Riyadh is ready to “do what’s in its best interest” and “try new things,” including as far as the use of the petroyuan
in settlements for crude oil are concerned.
The comments, made on the eve of Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the UAE starting Wednesday to discuss expanded cooperation with the oil rich Gulf kingdoms, signal a "new dawn" in relations between China and Gulf powers, Dr. Wang Zhimin, director of the Institute of Globalization at China’s University of International Business and Economics, told Sputnik.
“In energy cooperation between China and the Middle East, settlements using the yuan have become an important topic. The expansion of the use of the currency in settlements for energy transactions is a gradual and long-term process that requires step-by-step reforms, opening up, and natural market selection. In addition, given the relationship with the United States, the process of using the yuan to settle cross-border oil transactions by countries such as Saudi Arabia may encounter certain difficulties,” Wang said, pointing to US efforts to shore up the petrodollar as Washington’s global economic hegemony fades.
Pointing to the trend of “dedollarization” in China-Middle East trade, Wang cited the currency swap agreement reached between Beijing and Riyadh last year, and interest in using the yuan for oil payments as a reflection of a “growing trend of diversification of the international monetary system, including the decline of the dollar’s share in international payments.”
Russian economist Nikita Maslennikov says the petroyuan has good prospects as a major alternative to the petrodollar, which could leave it accounting for up to 8% of global transactions by 2030, notwithstanding “strong pressure, including political pressure, from other market players," and other factors.
“Sooner or later a single BRICS settlement system will emerge, and Saudi Arabia is also going to be part of it,” Maslennikov said, noting that it’s “extremely difficult” to predict the future status of the petroyuan amid plans by some countries to forge ahead with an “energy transition,” and take other steps, like launching digital currencies, which could lead “to a significant adjustment of settlements in national currencies.”