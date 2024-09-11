https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/chinas-global-economic-juggernaut-status-could-get-big-boost-thanks-to-growing-power-of-petroyuan-1120111292.html

China’s Global Economic Juggernaut Status Could Get Big Boost Thanks to Growing Power of Petroyuan

China’s Global Economic Juggernaut Status Could Get Big Boost Thanks to Growing Power of Petroyuan

Sputnik International

The Chinese government issued its first petroyuan-denominated long-term oil trading contracts in the spring of 2018, challenging the petrodollar - the powerful instrument of global trade and finance ensuring the US dollar's status as the de facto world reserve currency.

2024-09-11T19:33+0000

2024-09-11T19:33+0000

2024-09-11T19:33+0000

economy

nikita maslennikov

business

china

saudi arabia

east

petrodollar

petroyuan

energy prices

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201903_0:173:1920:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_6a0dc1b083c8ae56f6c5b1377d68c598.jpg

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources Bandar Al-Khorayef told the South China Morning Post this week that Riyadh is ready to “do what’s in its best interest” and “try new things,” including as far as the use of the petroyuan in settlements for crude oil are concerned.The comments, made on the eve of Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the UAE starting Wednesday to discuss expanded cooperation with the oil rich Gulf kingdoms, signal a "new dawn" in relations between China and Gulf powers, Dr. Wang Zhimin, director of the Institute of Globalization at China’s University of International Business and Economics, told Sputnik.Pointing to the trend of “dedollarization” in China-Middle East trade, Wang cited the currency swap agreement reached between Beijing and Riyadh last year, and interest in using the yuan for oil payments as a reflection of a “growing trend of diversification of the international monetary system, including the decline of the dollar’s share in international payments.”Russian economist Nikita Maslennikov says the petroyuan has good prospects as a major alternative to the petrodollar, which could leave it accounting for up to 8% of global transactions by 2030, notwithstanding “strong pressure, including political pressure, from other market players," and other factors.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/end-of-us-saudi-petrodollar-pact-signals-declining-us-global-trade-role---ex-imf-official-1118972169.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/developments-to-dethrone-petrodollar-already-underway-1118937841.html

china

saudi arabia

east

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

is petroyuan a competitor to the dollar, can petroyuan compete with petrodollar