Harris Only Cares About Sovereignty of Other Nations, Should Secure US Border - CBP Union

Vice President Kamala Harris during her first presidential debate stressed the importance of defending the sovereignty and territory of other countries but fails to apply the same standards when it comes to securing the US southern border, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art del Cueto told Sputnik.
Democratic presidential nominee Harris during the debate against Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday night highlighted the Biden administration's work to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territory amid Russia's special military operation but avoided fully addressing the illegal immigration crisis on the US southern border. Illegal migration on the US southern border has gone through three consecutive record-breaking years since Biden became president, totaling some 8 million illegal encounters during that period, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. Since October 2023, an estimated 1.9 million migrants have been apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States on the southern border, CBP data shows.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Vice President Kamala Harris during her first presidential debate stressed the importance of defending the sovereignty and territory of other countries but fails to apply the same standards when it comes to securing the US southern border, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art del Cueto told Sputnik.
Democratic presidential nominee Harris
during the debate against Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday night highlighted the Biden administration's work to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territory amid Russia's special military operation but avoided fully addressing the illegal immigration crisis on the US southern border.
"Border Czar Harris discussed 'the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity,' however, she apparently only cares about every other country's sovereignty because when it comes to America, she and President Biden opened up the border and erased any semblance of sovereignty," Cueto said Tuesday.
Illegal migration on the US southern border
has gone through three consecutive record-breaking years since Biden became president, totaling some 8 million illegal encounters during that period, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. Since October 2023, an estimated 1.9 million migrants have been apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States on the southern border, CBP data shows.