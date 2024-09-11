International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/more-than-60-think-harris-beat-trump-in-debate--poll-1120107927.html
More Than 60% Think Harris Beat Trump in Debate – Poll
More Than 60% Think Harris Beat Trump in Debate – Poll
Sputnik International
More than half of registered US voters said Democratic candidate Kamala Harris outperformed her Republican rival, Donald Trump, in their first presidential debate, a CNN poll out on Wednesday showed.
2024-09-11T11:48+0000
2024-09-11T11:48+0000
americas
kamala harris
us
donald trump
2024 us presidential election
debate
presidential debate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/18/1119892741_0:41:2801:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_c6d5a601de26617b52ce34aec74f7d6a.jpg
The survey conducted by SSRS Research found that 63% of 605 debate watchers polled said Harris had turned in a better performance onstage in Philadelphia, versus 37% who said Trump did a better job. Prior to the debate, the voters were evenly split, with 50% saying Harris would perform more strongly and 50% believing that Trump would. On August 23-27, ABC News and Ipsos conducted a poll among 2,496 respondents. According to the poll results, 43% thought that Harris would beat Trump in the debate, and 37% said that Trump would succeed. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced off on ABC News on Tuesday night for the first time since Harris entered the race. The US presidential election will be held on November 5.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/vast-majority-of-us-voters-say-choice-unaffected-by-trump-harris-debate---poll-1120107143.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/18/1119892741_188:0:2685:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_a88947aa60d111c27119f9dfa78ac093.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us voters, donald trump, harris beat trump in debate
us voters, donald trump, harris beat trump in debate

More Than 60% Think Harris Beat Trump in Debate – Poll

11:48 GMT 11.09.2024
© AP Photo / Brynn AndersonDemocratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
© AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of registered US voters said Democratic candidate Kamala Harris outperformed her Republican rival, Donald Trump, in their first presidential debate, a CNN poll out on Wednesday showed.
The survey conducted by SSRS Research found that 63% of 605 debate watchers polled said Harris had turned in a better performance onstage in Philadelphia, versus 37% who said Trump did a better job.
Prior to the debate, the voters were evenly split, with 50% saying Harris would perform more strongly and 50% believing that Trump would.
On August 23-27, ABC News and Ipsos conducted a poll among 2,496 respondents. According to the poll results, 43% thought that Harris would beat Trump in the debate, and 37% said that Trump would succeed.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watches as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
Americas
Vast Majority of US Voters Say Choice Unaffected by Trump-Harris Debate - Poll
09:47 GMT
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced off on ABC News on Tuesday night for the first time since Harris entered the race. The US presidential election will be held on November 5.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала