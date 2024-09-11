https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/vast-majority-of-us-voters-say-choice-unaffected-by-trump-harris-debate---poll-1120107143.html

Vast Majority of US Voters Say Choice Unaffected by Trump-Harris Debate - Poll

A vast majority of registered US voters said the Tuesday night campaign debate between Democratic contender Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, had not affected their choice for president, a poll showed.

The survey conducted by SSRS Research found that 82% of 605 debate watchers were unaffected, while 14% said the debate made them reconsider but did not change their minds. A further 4% said their voting preference changed following the debate. The poll found that the shift in preferences was the largest among Trump supporters. A Wall Street Journal survey conducted in late August showed Harris taking a narrow lead with 48% versus Trump's 47%. The two candidates faced off on ABC News on Tuesday night to spar on the economy, immigration, and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump said he gave his best performance ever, while the Harris camp celebrated her victory and called for a second debate.

