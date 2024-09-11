International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/vast-majority-of-us-voters-say-choice-unaffected-by-trump-harris-debate---poll-1120107143.html
Vast Majority of US Voters Say Choice Unaffected by Trump-Harris Debate - Poll
Vast Majority of US Voters Say Choice Unaffected by Trump-Harris Debate - Poll
Sputnik International
A vast majority of registered US voters said the Tuesday night campaign debate between Democratic contender Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, had not affected their choice for president, a poll showed.
2024-09-11T09:47+0000
2024-09-11T09:47+0000
americas
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
kamala harris
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120105328_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1595aabfc1d9fd049b893330b68df9.jpg
The survey conducted by SSRS Research found that 82% of 605 debate watchers were unaffected, while 14% said the debate made them reconsider but did not change their minds. A further 4% said their voting preference changed following the debate. The poll found that the shift in preferences was the largest among Trump supporters. A Wall Street Journal survey conducted in late August showed Harris taking a narrow lead with 48% versus Trump's 47%. The two candidates faced off on ABC News on Tuesday night to spar on the economy, immigration, and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump said he gave his best performance ever, while the Harris camp celebrated her victory and called for a second debate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/trump-says-debate-performance-against-harris-his-best-ever-despite-three-on-one-1120104038.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120105328_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_592e57ce3c3df19f27678e69a1dc0e0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vast majority of registered us voters, donald trump, us voters, trump-harris debate
vast majority of registered us voters, donald trump, us voters, trump-harris debate

Vast Majority of US Voters Say Choice Unaffected by Trump-Harris Debate - Poll

09:47 GMT 11.09.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watches as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watches as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A vast majority of registered US voters said the Tuesday night campaign debate between Democratic contender Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, had not affected their choice for president, a poll showed.
The survey conducted by SSRS Research found that 82% of 605 debate watchers were unaffected, while 14% said the debate made them reconsider but did not change their minds. A further 4% said their voting preference changed following the debate.
The poll found that the shift in preferences was the largest among Trump supporters. A Wall Street Journal survey conducted in late August showed Harris taking a narrow lead with 48% versus Trump's 47%.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
Americas
Trump Says Debate Performance Against Harris His Best Ever, Despite ‘Three on One’
04:32 GMT
The two candidates faced off on ABC News on Tuesday night to spar on the economy, immigration, and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump said he gave his best performance ever, while the Harris camp celebrated her victory and called for a second debate.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала