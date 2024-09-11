https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/south-korea-boosts-russian-lng-imports-to-12mln-tonnes-in-january-july-2024---statistics-1120108336.html
South Korea Boosts Russian LNG Imports to 1.2Mln Tonnes in January-July 2024 - Statistics
South Korea Boosts Russian LNG Imports to 1.2Mln Tonnes in January-July 2024 - Statistics
Sputnik International
South Korea increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia between January and July of 2024 by a quarter on the same period last year, a Sputnik analysis of official figures showed on Wednesday.
South Korea purchased 1.2 million tonnes of Russian LNG worth $711 million in the first seven months of the year following a decrease in imports seen at the end of 2023, according to Korean Statistical Information Service data. It imported 953,000 tonnes of Russian LNG worth $657 million in January-July 2023. The boost in sales saw Russia become South Korea's sixth largest LNG supplier, with a 4.6% share in the Asian country's total LNG imports. The top three suppliers were Australia, Qatar and the United States. In total, South Korea imported 26.5 million tonnes of LNG during the first seven months of the year, marking an increase of 3.2% compared to the same period last year.
South Korea increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia between January and July of 2024 by a quarter on the same period last year, a Sputnik analysis of official figures showed on Wednesday.
South Korea purchased 1.2 million tonnes of Russian LNG
worth $711 million in the first seven months of the year following a decrease in imports seen at the end of 2023, according to Korean Statistical Information Service data. It imported 953,000 tonnes of Russian LNG worth $657 million in January-July 2023.
The boost in sales saw Russia become South Korea's sixth largest LNG supplier, with a 4.6% share in the Asian country's total LNG imports. The top three suppliers were Australia, Qatar and the United States.
In total, South Korea imported 26.5 million tonnes of LNG during the first seven months of the year, marking an increase of 3.2% compared to the same period last year.