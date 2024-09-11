https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/throwback-to-911-tragedy-putin-stepped-up-as-first-world-leader-to-offer-condolences-to-us-1120108691.html
Throwback to 9/11 Tragedy: Putin Stepped Up as First World Leader to Offer Condolences to US
The 9/11 attacks were a series of coordinated terrorist strikes carried out by the extremist terror group al-Qaeda* on September 11, 2001. On that day, four commercial airliners were hijacked and deliberately crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania.
After the terrorist attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin, realizing the depth of what had happened, was the first to call then-US President George W. Bush to express his condolences over the shocking 9/11 attacks.In a video, Putin addressed the US public, saying that Russians understood the feelings of the American people better than anyone else, and branded the attacks "a brazen affront...to civilized humanity."The attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 individuals, making it the deadliest act of terrorism targeting America in the country's history.*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.
After the terrorist attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin, realizing the depth of what had happened, was the first to call then-US President George W. Bush to express his condolences over the shocking 9/11 attacks
In a video, Putin addressed the US public, saying that Russians understood the feelings of the American people better than anyone else, and branded the attacks "a brazen affront...to civilized humanity."
The attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 individuals, making it the deadliest act of terrorism targeting America in the country's history.
*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.