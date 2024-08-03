International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/pentagon-chief-revokes-widely-criticized-plea-deal-with-three-911-defendants-1119618879.html
Pentagon Chief Revokes Widely Criticized Plea Deal With Three 9/11 Defendants
Pentagon Chief Revokes Widely Criticized Plea Deal With Three 9/11 Defendants
Sputnik International
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal with three defendants accused of playing a role in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the New York Times reported, citing a document.
2024-08-03T05:23+0000
2024-08-03T05:23+0000
americas
us
guantanamo
joe biden
john kirby
khalid shaikh mohammad
house armed services committee
pentagon
9/11 attacks
9/11
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093879293_0:259:2354:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_d39c07e75ea2d3366f5962c06f24d72b.jpg
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal with three defendants accused of playing a role in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the New York Times reported, citing a document.The widely criticized deal would have taken the death penalty off the table for Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, currently awaiting trial in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The co-accused are believed to have provided training, financial and otherwise support to the perpetrators of the 9/11 attack on the United States.The Pentagon chief also dismissed the official heading the military commission that had signed the plea deals on July 31."Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pretrial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024," Austin's letter is cited as saying.News of the original pre-trial deals had created a furore among victims' groups. Brett Eagleson, the president of the group 9/11 Justice, said on Thursday that his organization was “deeply troubled” by the plea deals reached without consulting the families of victims.On Friday, the House Armed Services Committee announced the start of an investigation into the plea deals and the part the Biden administration played in the process, despite assurances to the contrary by the White House."The White House wasn't aware of this deal or the process leading up to it until yesterday," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. "There's no change to the President's policy and opinion that Guantanamo should be closed, but in this particular case with these plea deals, we're going to be reaching out to the Department of Defense as appropriate to have discussions about it."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/white-house-was-not-aware-of-plea-deal-discussions-with-september-11-defendants---kirby-1119599829.html
americas
guantanamo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093879293_0:8:2354:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_dde762ff5e242354b26847f15e74060f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us defense secretary lloyd austin has revoked a plea deal with three 9/11 defendants, september 11 trial, plea deal reached in september 11 case, white house did not know about 9/11 plea deal,
us defense secretary lloyd austin has revoked a plea deal with three 9/11 defendants, september 11 trial, plea deal reached in september 11 case, white house did not know about 9/11 plea deal,

Pentagon Chief Revokes Widely Criticized Plea Deal With Three 9/11 Defendants

05:23 GMT 03.08.2024
© AP Photo / Janet HamlinThis Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009 sketch reviewed by the U.S. military, shows, from top left, Khalid Shaikh Mohammad; Walid bin Attash; Ramzi bin al Shibh; Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, also known as Ammar al Baluchi, and Mustafa al Hawsawi attend a hearing at the U.S. Military Commissions court for war crimes at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, a military judge set Jan. 11, 2021 for the start of the long-stalled war crimes trial of the five men being held at the Guantanamo Bay prison on charges of planning and aiding the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
This Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009 sketch reviewed by the U.S. military, shows, from top left, Khalid Shaikh Mohammad; Walid bin Attash; Ramzi bin al Shibh; Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, also known as Ammar al Baluchi, and Mustafa al Hawsawi attend a hearing at the U.S. Military Commissions court for war crimes at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, a military judge set Jan. 11, 2021 for the start of the long-stalled war crimes trial of the five men being held at the Guantanamo Bay prison on charges of planning and aiding the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2024
© AP Photo / Janet Hamlin
Subscribe
The United States Defense Department had revealed in a press release on Wednesday that it had entered into pre-trial plea agreements with three of the defendants accused of having a role in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, with victims' groups swiftly responding to the settlement, saying they were “deeply troubled” by it.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal with three defendants accused of playing a role in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the New York Times reported, citing a document.
The widely criticized deal would have taken the death penalty off the table for Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, currently awaiting trial in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The co-accused are believed to have provided training, financial and otherwise support to the perpetrators of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
The Pentagon chief also dismissed the official heading the military commission that had signed the plea deals on July 31.
"Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pretrial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024," Austin's letter is cited as saying.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
Americas
White House Was Not Aware of Plea Deal Discussions With September 11 Defendants - Kirby
1 August, 23:07 GMT
News of the original pre-trial deals had created a furore among victims' groups. Brett Eagleson, the president of the group 9/11 Justice, said on Thursday that his organization was “deeply troubled” by the plea deals reached without consulting the families of victims.
On Friday, the House Armed Services Committee announced the start of an investigation into the plea deals and the part the Biden administration played in the process, despite assurances to the contrary by the White House.
"The White House wasn't aware of this deal or the process leading up to it until yesterday," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. "There's no change to the President's policy and opinion that Guantanamo should be closed, but in this particular case with these plea deals, we're going to be reaching out to the Department of Defense as appropriate to have discussions about it."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала