MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,200 Ukrainian servicepeople and 96 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces
lost more than 12,200 servicemen, 96 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 77 armored personnel carriers, 656 armored combat vehicles, 401 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers and 13 pieces of military equipment, including three tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry added.
The Russian troops have repelled one counterattack in the Kursk Region as well as prevented attack attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 30 people, two tanks, while 10 soldiers were taken as prisoners.