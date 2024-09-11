International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 12,200 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 12,200 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,200 Ukrainian servicepeople and 96 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 12,200 servicemen, 96 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 77 armored personnel carriers, 656 armored combat vehicles, 401 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers and 13 pieces of military equipment, including three tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry added. The Russian troops have repelled one counterattack in the Kursk Region as well as prevented attack attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 30 people, two tanks, while 10 soldiers were taken as prisoners.
Ukraine Loses Over 12,200 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,200 Ukrainian servicepeople and 96 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 12,200 servicemen, 96 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 77 armored personnel carriers, 656 armored combat vehicles, 401 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers and 13 pieces of military equipment, including three tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry added.
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Troop Losses Top 6,200 in Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
26 August, 13:05 GMT
The Russian troops have repelled one counterattack in the Kursk Region as well as prevented attack attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 30 people, two tanks, while 10 soldiers were taken as prisoners.
