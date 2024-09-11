International
Trump Says Debate Performance Against Harris His Best Ever, Despite 'Three on One'
Trump Says Debate Performance Against Harris His Best Ever, Despite ‘Three on One’
Former US President Donald Trump said following his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris that he had his best debate performance ever, despite Trump believing that the moderators were aiding Harris.
"I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE," Trump said on Tuesday via Truth Social. People are calling Trump’s performance a "big win," the former president also said. The Harris campaign likewise praised her debate performance and suggested a second debate in October.Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for not making an effort to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in two years to try to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.Trump said in a presidential debate that he wants the Ukraine conflict to come to an end immediately and claims he will be able to immediately broker a peace plan if reelected.Trump said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that he would also be able to get both leaders to negotiate and end the conflict.It is in the United States' best interest to get the Ukraine conflict resolved quickly, Trump added.The campaign of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris said that the second debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump should take place next month, Harris-Walz campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.O’Malley also said that Harris is ready for a second debate but questioned whether Trump is ready.Kamala Harris said during a debate with former US President Donald Trump that the United States does not have troops in any conflict zone around the world.The US military has had forces deployed in countries around the world under the Biden administration, including Syria, Iraq and Jordan.During the June debate between Trump and US President Joe Biden, Biden falsely claimed that he was the only president to not have any troops die anywhere in the world.In August 2021, 13 US military servicemembers died during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, due to a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul.Moreover, in January 2024, three US troops were killed by a drone attack in Jordan.
americas
ukraine
04:32 GMT 11.09.2024
Former US President Donald Trump said following his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris that he had his best debate performance ever, despite Trump believing that the moderators were aiding Harris.
"I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE," Trump said on Tuesday via Truth Social.
People are calling Trump’s performance a "big win," the former president also said.
The Harris campaign likewise praised her debate performance and suggested a second debate in October.
Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for not making an effort to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in two years to try to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
"He [Biden] hasn't even made a phone call in two years to Putin, hasn't spoken to anybody. They don't even try and get it. That is a war that's dying to be settled," Trump said on Tuesday night in his debate against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Trump said in a presidential debate that he wants the Ukraine conflict to come to an end immediately and claims he will be able to immediately broker a peace plan if reelected.
"I want the war to stop, I want to save lives," Trump said on Tuesday night in the debate against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Trump said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that he would also be able to get both leaders to negotiate and end the conflict.
It is in the United States' best interest to get the Ukraine conflict resolved quickly, Trump added.
The campaign of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris said that the second debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump should take place next month, Harris-Walz campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.
"Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris or going backwards with Trump," O’Malley said after the first presidential debate concluded on Tuesday night. "That’s what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October.
O’Malley also said that Harris is ready for a second debate but questioned whether Trump is ready.
Kamala Harris said during a debate with former US President Donald Trump that the United States does not have troops in any conflict zone around the world.
“As of today, there is not one member of the US military who is in active duty in a combat zone, in any war zone around the world – the first time this century,” Harris said on Tuesday evening.
The US military has had forces deployed in countries around the world under the Biden administration, including Syria, Iraq and Jordan.
During the June debate between Trump and US President Joe Biden, Biden falsely claimed that he was the only president to not have any troops die anywhere in the world.
In August 2021, 13 US military servicemembers died during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, due to a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul.
Moreover, in January 2024, three US troops were killed by a drone attack in Jordan.
