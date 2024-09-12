https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/long-range-strikes-nato-countries-risk-a-harsh-russian-response--swedish-military-veteran-1120123992.html

Long-Range Strikes: NATO Countries Risk Harsh Russian Response – Swedish Military Veteran

The Biden administration is considering giving the go-ahead to Ukraine for the use of US-made ATACMS missiles, while the UK has reportedly agreed to allow the Kiev regime to expand the use of British-made Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

"I believe that NATO countries skeptical to the use of long range weapons deep inside Russian territory don't want to be involved in giving permission for their use," Mikael Valtersson, former officer of Swedish Armed Forces and former defense politician and chief of staff with Sweden Democrats, told Sputnik. Valtersson's comments come in response to a statement by the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, suggesting that the decision on expanding Ukraine's long-range strikes deep into Russian territory with Western missiles should be made by NATO rather than individual states.Russia's response would not be long coming if the US and other countries authorize the Kiev regime to launch long-range strikes, he warned. While the pundit did not expect Russia to retaliate with tactical nuclear weapons – unless NATO attacks it with nukes – he did not rule out that Moscow would provide long-range missiles to countries deemed adversaries by the West in line with comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.

