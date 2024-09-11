https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/nato-risks-hot-war-with-russia-as-biden-mulls-stepping-on-ukraine-long-range-missile-tripwire-1120109461.html

NATO Risks Hot War With Russia as Biden Mulls Stepping on Ukraine Long-Range Missile Tripwire

The Biden administration is mulling formally greenlighting Ukraine's use of its NATO-gifted long-range strike systems to attack targets deep inside Russia. The scenario is fraught with risks, not least of which is turning the Russia-NATO proxy conflict into a hot war that drags the US in, says former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Wednesday that there was a “high degree of probability” that a decision approving the use of US long-range strike systems by Ukraine has already been taken, and that the Biden administration is simply trying to “formalize” the measure using an information campaign through the media.That was Moscow’s reaction to President Biden’s comments earlier in the week that Washington was in the process of ‘working out’ whether to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its US-made long-range weapons to attack targets deep inside Russia.Long-range US weapons already delivered to Kiev (or reportedly under deliberation) include:Russian officials have warned repeatedly of the consequences of providing long-range missiles to Ukraine to attack Russia. President Putin warned last year that “the more long-range Western systems arrive in Ukraine, the further we will be forced to push the threat away from our borders” via a security “buffer zone.” In June, Putin warned that Moscow might respond in kind to NATO’s actions, supplying Russian long-range weapons to regions of the world that send missiles to Ukraine to attack Russia.Long-Range Missile Threat: Quickest Way to NATO-Russia Hot War“Biden has shifted every single position that he said was a red line, so I don't see why he's not going to violate this one as well,” retired CIA analyst and counterterrorism expert-turned whistleblower Larry Johnson told Sputnik, commenting on Washington's threats to lift its missile restrictions.The Biden administration “can’t afford a defeat” in Ukraine before the November vote, and thinks that if it takes the “incredibly dangerous and foolish” step of just okaying the missiles’ delivery and use, that will somehow help Ukraine, Johnson believes.Another question is whether Ukraine even has the relevant long-range missiles left, and whether the US is in a state to supply them, according to the observer.In that sense, while the Biden administration may believe the move to free Kiev's hand on the use of NATO missiles to attack the Russian interior could stave off the Zelensky regime's defeat, "it may actually have the opposite effect of causing this war to expand and expand in a way that will get the United States involved. And then we're into some very new and dangerous territory," Johnson summed up.

