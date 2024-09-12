https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/some-40-projectiles-identified-crossing-from-lebanon-into-israel---idf-1120115223.html

Some 40 Projectiles Identified Crossing From Lebanon Into Israel - IDF

Some 40 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 17:11 in the area of Arab al-Aramshe, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in an open area... Following the sirens that sounded at 18:15 in the area of Mattat, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF said on Telegram. It said no injuries were reported. The IDF said the Israeli Air Force also struck several Hezbollah movement military infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon and a Hezbollah launcher. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after Israel started hostilities in Gaza in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters conduct attacks almost daily on each other's positions in areas along the border.

