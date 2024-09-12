https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/uk-french-dutch-german-ambassadors-summoned-to-iranian-foreign-ministry---reports-1120122862.html
UK, French, Dutch, German Ambassadors Summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry - Reports
Sputnik International
The ambassadors of the United Kingdom France, the Netherlands and Germany have been summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry over allegations that Tehran sent ballistic missiles to Moscow, Iran's Mizan news agency reported on Thursday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106605/13/1066051307_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0d1593852f43224c62428f28d5d3c6.jpg
In a joint statement on Tuesday, Germany, UK and France threatened Iran with new sanctions, including cancellation of bilateral air service agreements, over Tehran's alleged deliveries of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in combat operations in Ukraine. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said these allegations were false.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that such information does not always correspond to reality. Peskov called speculations about alleged ongoing arms supplies to Russia from abroad groundless.
