https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/uk-french-dutch-german-ambassadors-summoned-to-iranian-foreign-ministry---reports-1120122862.html

UK, French, Dutch, German Ambassadors Summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry - Reports

UK, French, Dutch, German Ambassadors Summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry - Reports

Sputnik International

The ambassadors of the United Kingdom France, the Netherlands and Germany have been summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry over allegations that Tehran sent ballistic missiles to Moscow, Iran's Mizan news agency reported on Thursday.

2024-09-12T13:53+0000

2024-09-12T13:53+0000

2024-09-12T13:53+0000

world

dmitry peskov

abbas araghchi

united kingdom (uk)

iran

france

foreign ministry

ballistic missiles

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106605/13/1066051307_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0d1593852f43224c62428f28d5d3c6.jpg

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Germany, UK and France threatened Iran with new sanctions, including cancellation of bilateral air service agreements, over Tehran's alleged deliveries of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in combat operations in Ukraine. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said these allegations were false.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that such information does not always correspond to reality. Peskov called speculations about alleged ongoing arms supplies to Russia from abroad groundless.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/kremlin-on-reports-of-iran-allegedly-supplying-missiles-such-information-not-always-true-1120084126.html

united kingdom (uk)

iran

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, french, dutch, german ambassadors, iranian foreign ministry