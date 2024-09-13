https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/boeing-workers-prepare-to-strike-after-rejecting-new-labor-contract---reports-1120132197.html
Boeing Workers Ready to Strike After Rejecting New Labor Contract - Reports
Boeing Workers Ready to Strike After Rejecting New Labor Contract - Reports
Sputnik International
More than 30,000 Boeing employees were poised to strike on Friday after overwhelmingly voting against a new labor contract, the CNBC broadcaster reported.
2024-09-13T06:29+0000
2024-09-13T06:29+0000
2024-09-13T08:22+0000
americas
seattle
us
oregon
international association of machinists and aerospace workers (iam)
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118281487_0:87:3486:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8766b1c265a86521e1cb748b1f9b091.jpg
Workers in the Seattle area and Oregon rejected a tentative agreement proposed by Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, with 94.6% voting against it. They voted 96% in favor of the strike, well above the two-thirds majority needed to halt work, media reported. While the proposal reportedly offered a 25% increase in wages, improved healthcare and retirement benefits, the union had aimed for raises of approximately 40%. Boeing has lost around $8 billion this year and has a mounting debt problem. Production is below expectations due to manufacturing issues and labor shortages. It attracted additional federal attention on its production lines after a tire blowout on a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 at the beginning of the year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/boeing-purchasing-spirit-aerosystems-for-47bln-amid-criminal-fraud-charges-1119204199.html
americas
seattle
oregon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118281487_383:0:3114:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_823b37b0e8788d3d6c0864867048f5a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
boeing workers, boeing employees, poised to strike
boeing workers, boeing employees, poised to strike
Boeing Workers Ready to Strike After Rejecting New Labor Contract - Reports
06:29 GMT 13.09.2024 (Updated: 08:22 GMT 13.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30,000 Boeing employees were poised to strike on Friday after overwhelmingly voting against a new labor contract, media reported.
Workers in the Seattle area and Oregon rejected a tentative agreement proposed by Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, with 94.6% voting against it. They voted 96% in favor of the strike, well above the two-thirds majority needed to halt work, media reported.
While the proposal reportedly offered a 25% increase in wages, improved healthcare and retirement benefits, the union had aimed for raises of approximately 40%.
Boeing has lost
around $8 billion this year and has a mounting debt problem. Production is below expectations due to manufacturing issues and labor shortages. It attracted additional federal attention on its production lines after a tire blowout on a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 at the beginning of the year.