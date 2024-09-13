https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/boeing-workers-prepare-to-strike-after-rejecting-new-labor-contract---reports-1120132197.html

Boeing Workers Ready to Strike After Rejecting New Labor Contract - Reports

More than 30,000 Boeing employees were poised to strike on Friday after overwhelmingly voting against a new labor contract, the CNBC broadcaster reported.

Workers in the Seattle area and Oregon rejected a tentative agreement proposed by Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, with 94.6% voting against it. They voted 96% in favor of the strike, well above the two-thirds majority needed to halt work, media reported. While the proposal reportedly offered a 25% increase in wages, improved healthcare and retirement benefits, the union had aimed for raises of approximately 40%. Boeing has lost around $8 billion this year and has a mounting debt problem. Production is below expectations due to manufacturing issues and labor shortages. It attracted additional federal attention on its production lines after a tire blowout on a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 at the beginning of the year.

