International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/boeing-workers-prepare-to-strike-after-rejecting-new-labor-contract---reports-1120132197.html
Boeing Workers Ready to Strike After Rejecting New Labor Contract - Reports
Boeing Workers Ready to Strike After Rejecting New Labor Contract - Reports
Sputnik International
More than 30,000 Boeing employees were poised to strike on Friday after overwhelmingly voting against a new labor contract, the CNBC broadcaster reported.
2024-09-13T06:29+0000
2024-09-13T08:22+0000
americas
seattle
us
oregon
international association of machinists and aerospace workers (iam)
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118281487_0:87:3486:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8766b1c265a86521e1cb748b1f9b091.jpg
Workers in the Seattle area and Oregon rejected a tentative agreement proposed by Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, with 94.6% voting against it. They voted 96% in favor of the strike, well above the two-thirds majority needed to halt work, media reported. While the proposal reportedly offered a 25% increase in wages, improved healthcare and retirement benefits, the union had aimed for raises of approximately 40%. Boeing has lost around $8 billion this year and has a mounting debt problem. Production is below expectations due to manufacturing issues and labor shortages. It attracted additional federal attention on its production lines after a tire blowout on a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 at the beginning of the year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/boeing-purchasing-spirit-aerosystems-for-47bln-amid-criminal-fraud-charges-1119204199.html
americas
seattle
oregon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118281487_383:0:3114:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_823b37b0e8788d3d6c0864867048f5a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing workers, boeing employees, poised to strike
boeing workers, boeing employees, poised to strike

Boeing Workers Ready to Strike After Rejecting New Labor Contract - Reports

06:29 GMT 13.09.2024 (Updated: 08:22 GMT 13.09.2024)
© AP Photo / Elaine ThompsonA Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Renton, Wash
A Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Renton, Wash - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2024
© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30,000 Boeing employees were poised to strike on Friday after overwhelmingly voting against a new labor contract, media reported.
Workers in the Seattle area and Oregon rejected a tentative agreement proposed by Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, with 94.6% voting against it. They voted 96% in favor of the strike, well above the two-thirds majority needed to halt work, media reported.
While the proposal reportedly offered a 25% increase in wages, improved healthcare and retirement benefits, the union had aimed for raises of approximately 40%.
File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2024
Americas
Boeing Purchasing Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7Bln Amid Criminal Fraud Charges
1 July, 09:42 GMT
Boeing has lost around $8 billion this year and has a mounting debt problem. Production is below expectations due to manufacturing issues and labor shortages. It attracted additional federal attention on its production lines after a tire blowout on a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 at the beginning of the year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала