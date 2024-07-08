https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/boeing-pleads-guilty-to-criminal-fraud-charge-over-2-737-max-crashes---reports-1119285798.html

Boeing Pleads Guilty to Criminal Fraud Charge Over 2 737 MAX Crashes - Reports

Boeing Pleads Guilty to Criminal Fraud Charge Over 2 737 MAX Crashes - Reports

Sputnik International

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $243.6 million fine to a criminal fraud charge related to two fatal 737 MAX crashes that occurred in 2018 and 2019, the CNBC broadcaster reported, citing the US Department of Justice.

2024-07-08T06:44+0000

2024-07-08T06:44+0000

2024-07-08T06:44+0000

world

us

justice department

us department of justice

boeing

boeing 737 max

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097224574_38:0:1962:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_8494690f7e91318d68a0a86807bdfc4f.jpg

"We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle on terms of a resolution with the Justice Department, subject to the memorialization and approval of specific terms," CNBC quoted the company as saying. The plea deal will install an independent monitor to oversee the plane maker's compliance for three years. Boeing will also have to invest at least $455 million in compliance and safety programs, CNBC said. The Justice Department notified Boeing in May that it was subject to criminal prosecution after it had determined that the company breached a 2021 settlement that had Boeing pay $2.5 billion in penalties and vow to improve its safety and compliance protocols. Federal prosecutors recently recommended to senior Justice Department officials that Boeing be prosecuted for failing to improve the safety of its aircraft after a series of mishaps this year, including a door panel that blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight shortly after the takeoff, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/strange-coincidence-another-boeing-whistleblower-dies-after-sudden-illness-1118221422.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

boeing pleads guilty, boeing criminal charges, boeing case, boeing accidents, boeing incidents