https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/moscow-to-respond-if-west-lifts-restrictions-on-deep-strikes-inside-russia---nebenzia-1120140575.html

Moscow to Respond if West Lifts Restrictions on Deep Strikes Inside Russia - Nebenzia

Moscow to Respond if West Lifts Restrictions on Deep Strikes Inside Russia - Nebenzia

Sputnik International

The NATO countries will be in direct war with Russia is they lift the restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russia, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

2024-09-13T19:51+0000

2024-09-13T19:51+0000

2024-09-13T19:51+0000

russia

russia

vassily nebenzia

nato

un security council (unsc)

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096602300_0:117:1944:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_3f6d18514164ea7980a883fdb23e0416.jpg

"If the decision to lift the restrictions is really taken, that will mean that from that moment on NATO countries are conducting direct war with Russia. In this case, we will have to take, as you understand, relevant decisions with all the consequences for this that the Western aggressors would incur," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. The UN Security Council meeting was requested by Russia and focuses on the issue of Western supplies of weapons to the Kiev regime.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/ukraine-ill-equipped-unable-to-withstand-russias-potential-retaliation---reports-1120131906.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato countries, deeps trikes into russia, russian ambassador to the un vassily nebenzia