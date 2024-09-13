https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/ukraine-ill-equipped-unable-to-withstand-russias-potential-retaliation---reports-1120131906.html

Ukraine Ill-Equipped, Unable to Withstand Russia's Potential Retaliation - Reports

Ukraine Ill-Equipped, Unable to Withstand Russia's Potential Retaliation - Reports

Sputnik International

After the Zelensky regime spent months lobbying Ukraine's NATO sponsors to loosen formal restrictions on use of West-supplied long-range weapons against targets deep inside Russia's territory, the US and UK now appear poised to green light the escalation.

2024-09-13T14:49+0000

2024-09-13T14:49+0000

2024-09-13T14:49+0000

world

ukraine

russia

nato

united kingdom (uk)

volodymyr zelensky

army tactical missile system (atacms)

storm shadow cruise missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120131715_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69f35eeac50d403687095710d00efd52.jpg

Even if the US and UK approve the use of long-range weapons targeting deep into Russia’s territory, the Kiev regime remains inadequately equipped to handle Moscow's severe retaliation, The Telegraph speculated.Ukraine has “relatively few” Storm Shadow missiles left after using up many of the British-made missiles to attack Russia’s Crimea, defense sources told the outlet. The US should consider deploying “backup” consisting of “further weapons, not troops,” it cited Victoria Spartz, a US congresswoman of Ukrainian descent, as saying.The Zelensky regime has repeatedly used the Franco-British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which boast a striking range of 250 kilometers, to attack civilian infrastructure of the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Crimea, and the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol.US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are mulling giving Ukraine the go-ahead to use long-range weapons against Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned NATO members to be cognizant of the consequences of permitting Kiev to target locations deep inside Russia using missile systems supplied by the West. Additionally, Moscow has suggested it may consider supplying long-range missiles to nations classified as adversaries by the West.Earlier in the year, Putin noted that NATO countries should be aware of “what they are playing with” by allowing Kiev to strike targets deep inside Russian territory with missile systems handed over to Ukraine by the West.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/putin-natos-direct-involvement-in-ukrainian-conflict-will-mean-it-is-at-war-with-russia-1120123826.html

ukraine

russia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us considering to greenlight the use of atacms missiles against russia, storm shadow missiles, ukraine, war in ukraine, nato weapons to be used for long-range stikes deep inside russia, escalation of ukraine conflict, russia's response to us authorization of long-range strikes