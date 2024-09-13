https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/two-thirds-of-germans-oppose-scholzs-nomination-as-chancellor-for-2nd-term---reports-1120135092.html

Two-Thirds of Germans Oppose Scholz's Nomination as Chancellor for 2nd Term - Reports

Two-thirds of Germans do not support the reappointment of Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for the next elections, according to a YouGov survey for the German newspaper.

A total of 68% of respondents reportedly oppose Scholz's renomination as a candidate for chancellor, while 20% support his candidacy. The majority (60%) of those who voted for the SPD in 2021 no longer consider Scholz to be a suitable candidate, while 31% would still vote for his party if he were the candidate again, the newspaper reported. The survey was conducted from September 6-10 among 2,126 people. No margin of error has been provided. Scholz told the Tagesspiegel daily last week that he was certain that the three-party left-green coalition government would serve out its term and that he and the SDP would secure victory in the 2025 federal elections.

