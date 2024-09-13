https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/us-treasury-dep-issues-license-on-completing-of-transactions-with-rossiya-segodnya-by-november-13-1120139072.html

US Treasury Dep. Issues License on Completing of Transactions with Rossiya Segodnya by November 13

US Treasury Dep. Issues License on Completing of Transactions with Rossiya Segodnya by November 13

The US Ministry of Finance issued a general license, ordering to complete financial transactions with Rossiya Segodnya media group by November 13.

The US will impose full blocking financial sanctions as part of its actions against the Russian media outlet RT, James Rubin, the director of the State Department's Global Engagement Center, said on Friday.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's actions should be treated as blockchain in response to his statement about the Russian media outlet RT.Blinken on Friday accused state media organization RT of possessing cyber capabilities and engaging in covert information, influence operations, and military procurement.Blinkin earlier stated that the US, Canada and the UK are launching a joint diplomatic campaign to push back against alleged Russian disinformation and covert influence.

