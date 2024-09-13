https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/us-treasury-dep-issues-license-on-completing-of-transactions-with-rossiya-segodnya-by-november-13-1120139072.html
US Treasury Dep. Issues License on Completing of Transactions with Rossiya Segodnya by November 13
US Treasury Dep. Issues License on Completing of Transactions with Rossiya Segodnya by November 13
Sputnik International
The US Ministry of Finance issued a general license, ordering to complete financial transactions with Rossiya Segodnya media group by November 13.
The US will impose full blocking financial sanctions as part of its actions against the Russian media outlet RT, James Rubin, the director of the State Department's Global Engagement Center, said on Friday.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's actions should be treated as blockchain in response to his statement about the Russian media outlet RT.Blinken on Friday accused state media organization RT of possessing cyber capabilities and engaging in covert information, influence operations, and military procurement.Blinkin earlier stated that the US, Canada and the UK are launching a joint diplomatic campaign to push back against alleged Russian disinformation and covert influence.
US Treasury Dep. Issues License on Completing of Transactions with Rossiya Segodnya by November 13
18:26 GMT 13.09.2024 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 13.09.2024)
The US Ministry of Finance issued a general license, ordering to complete financial transactions with Rossiya Segodnya media group by November 13.
The US will impose full blocking financial sanctions as part of its actions against the Russian media outlet RT, James Rubin, the director of the State Department's Global Engagement Center, said on Friday.
"The sanctions that we're imposing, that you'll see in the fact sheet, are the strongest possible sanctions this government puts on. They're full blocking financial sanctions," Rubin said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's actions should be treated as blockchain in response to his statement about the Russian media outlet RT.
outlet RT.
Blinken on Friday accused state media organization RT of possessing cyber capabilities and engaging in covert information, influence operations, and military procurement.
"I suggest treating Blinken's actions as a blockchain," Zakharova told Sputnik.
Blinkin earlier stated that the US, Canada and the UK are launching a joint diplomatic campaign to push back against alleged Russian disinformation and covert influence.
"Today, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are launching a joint diplomatic campaign to rally allies and partners around the world to join us in addressing the threat posed by RT and other machinery of Russian disinformation and covert influence," Blinken told reporters.