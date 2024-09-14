https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/attack-on-kursk-region-can-be-considered-as-prerequisite-for-nuclear-strike---medvedev-1120146132.html

Attack on Kursk Region Can Be Considered as Prerequisite for Nuclear Strike - Medvedev

Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region can be considered as a prerequisite for a formal decision to use nuclear weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"So far, no decision on the use of nuclear weapons (non-strategic or even more so strategic) has been taken. Although, to put it bluntly, there are formal prerequisites for this, which are clear to the entire world community and consistent with our doctrine of nuclear deterrence. Kursk, for example. But Russia is showing patience," Dmitry Medvedev said.The former president of Russia added that "no one needs a nuclear conflict" today.The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,795 Ukrainian servicepeople and 108 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

