Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Attack on Kursk Region Can Be Considered as Prerequisite for Nuclear Strike - Medvedev
Attack on Kursk Region Can Be Considered as Prerequisite for Nuclear Strike - Medvedev
Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region can be considered as a prerequisite for a formal decision to use nuclear weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
"So far, no decision on the use of nuclear weapons (non-strategic or even more so strategic) has been taken. Although, to put it bluntly, there are formal prerequisites for this, which are clear to the entire world community and consistent with our doctrine of nuclear deterrence. Kursk, for example. But Russia is showing patience," Dmitry Medvedev said.The former president of Russia added that "no one needs a nuclear conflict" today.The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,795 Ukrainian servicepeople and 108 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Attack on Kursk Region Can Be Considered as Prerequisite for Nuclear Strike - Medvedev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region can be considered as a prerequisite for a formal decision to use nuclear weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
"So far, no decision on the use of nuclear weapons (non-strategic or even more so strategic) has been taken. Although, to put it bluntly, there are formal prerequisites for this, which are clear to the entire world community and consistent with our doctrine of nuclear deterrence. Kursk, for example. But Russia is showing patience," Dmitry Medvedev said.
The former president of Russia added that "no one needs a nuclear conflict" today.
"After all, it is obvious that a nuclear response is an extremely difficult decision with irreversible consequences," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that any form of patience eventually "comes to an end."
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,795 Ukrainian servicepeople and 108 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
