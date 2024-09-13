International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/ukraine-loses-over-12795-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120132966.html
Ukraine Loses Over 12,795 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 12,795 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,795 Ukrainian servicepeople and 108 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-09-13T09:45+0000
2024-09-13T09:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
armed forces of ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa81c16ce9fd68cc03cba7adfad21d3.jpg
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 12,795 servicepeople, 108 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 86 armored personnel carriers, 691 armored combat vehicles, 418 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 300 soldiers and 34 pieces of military equipment, including five tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry added. The Russian troops have repelled a counterattack in the Kursk Region as well as prevented two attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 people, while 12 soldiers were taken as prisoners. The Russian armed forces have also repelled four attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the three directions in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 50 Ukrainian troops and five tanks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/ukraine-loses-over-12200-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120107638.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6a9cadbdfcf4615016ba4f95cae7d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, ukrainian servicepeople
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, ukrainian servicepeople

Ukraine Loses Over 12,795 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

09:45 GMT 13.09.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryAn abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia.
An abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,795 Ukrainian servicepeople and 108 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 12,795 servicepeople, 108 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 86 armored personnel carriers, 691 armored combat vehicles, 418 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 300 soldiers and 34 pieces of military equipment, including five tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry added.
The Russian troops have repelled a counterattack in the Kursk Region as well as prevented two attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 people, while 12 soldiers were taken as prisoners.
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District ride a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher to a position amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 12,200 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
11 September, 11:07 GMT
The Russian armed forces have also repelled four attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the three directions in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 50 Ukrainian troops and five tanks.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала