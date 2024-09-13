https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/ukraine-loses-over-12795-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120132966.html
Ukraine Loses Over 12,795 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,795 Ukrainian servicepeople and 108 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 12,795 Ukrainian servicepeople and 108 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region
, the enemy lost more than 12,795 servicepeople, 108 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 86 armored personnel carriers, 691 armored combat vehicles, 418 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 300 soldiers and 34 pieces of military equipment, including five tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry added.
The Russian troops have repelled a counterattack in the Kursk Region as well as prevented two attempts targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 people, while 12 soldiers were taken as prisoners.
The Russian armed forces have also repelled four attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the three directions in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 50 Ukrainian troops and five tanks.