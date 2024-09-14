https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/hezbollah-says-attacked-idf-missile-headquarters-for-1st-time-at-lebanon-border-1120152588.html
Hezbollah Says Attacked IDF Missile Headquarters for 1st Time at Lebanon Border
Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Saturday that, for the first time, it had attacked the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s artillery and missiles unit northwest of Tiberias Lake, also known as the Sea of Galilee.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119085082_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_257a793d453945e307612f959c7c022a.jpg
"Islamic resistance fighters launched a missile strike on the headquarters of the 282nd missiles forces brigade, on ammunition depots and on the location of an emergency aid unit in the Yiftah area northwest of Tiberias Lake," the movement said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the IDF said Israel's north had been struck with a total of 55 projectiles coming from Lebanon. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after Israel started hostilities in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah conduct attacks almost daily on each other's positions in areas along the border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/us-assures-israel-it-will-support-preemptive-strikes-against-hezbollah---reports-1119958276.html
lebanon
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119085082_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77965e99aa83d8aa17da7dc07cca7719.jpg
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Saturday that, for the first time, it had attacked the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s artillery and missiles unit northwest of Tiberias Lake, also known as the Sea of Galilee.
"Islamic resistance fighters launched a missile strike on the headquarters of the 282nd missiles forces brigade, on ammunition depots and on the location of an emergency aid unit in the Yiftah area northwest of Tiberias Lake," the movement said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the IDF said Israel's north had been struck with a total of 55 projectiles coming from Lebanon.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated
after Israel started hostilities in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah conduct attacks almost daily on each other's positions in areas along the border.