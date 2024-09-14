International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/hezbollah-says-attacked-idf-missile-headquarters-for-1st-time-at-lebanon-border-1120152588.html
Hezbollah Says Attacked IDF Missile Headquarters for 1st Time at Lebanon Border
Hezbollah Says Attacked IDF Missile Headquarters for 1st Time at Lebanon Border
Sputnik International
Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Saturday that, for the first time, it had attacked the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s artillery and missiles unit northwest of Tiberias Lake, also known as the Sea of Galilee.
2024-09-14T13:39+0000
2024-09-14T13:39+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119085082_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_257a793d453945e307612f959c7c022a.jpg
"Islamic resistance fighters launched a missile strike on the headquarters of the 282nd missiles forces brigade, on ammunition depots and on the location of an emergency aid unit in the Yiftah area northwest of Tiberias Lake," the movement said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the IDF said Israel's north had been struck with a total of 55 projectiles coming from Lebanon. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after Israel started hostilities in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah conduct attacks almost daily on each other's positions in areas along the border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/us-assures-israel-it-will-support-preemptive-strikes-against-hezbollah---reports-1119958276.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119085082_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77965e99aa83d8aa17da7dc07cca7719.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hezbollah attacked idf, israel defense forces, lebanon border
hezbollah attacked idf, israel defense forces, lebanon border

Hezbollah Says Attacked IDF Missile Headquarters for 1st Time at Lebanon Border

13:39 GMT 14.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaFires and black smoke rise from between the houses of the northern Israeli border town of Metula which hit by Hezbollah shelling, is seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Saturday, June 22, 2024.
Fires and black smoke rise from between the houses of the northern Israeli border town of Metula which hit by Hezbollah shelling, is seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Saturday, June 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Saturday that, for the first time, it had attacked the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s artillery and missiles unit northwest of Tiberias Lake, also known as the Sea of Galilee.
"Islamic resistance fighters launched a missile strike on the headquarters of the 282nd missiles forces brigade, on ammunition depots and on the location of an emergency aid unit in the Yiftah area northwest of Tiberias Lake," the movement said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the IDF said Israel's north had been struck with a total of 55 projectiles coming from Lebanon.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's office, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Jerusalem, Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2024
World
US Assures Israel It Will Support Preemptive Strikes Against Hezbollah - Reports
30 August, 09:41 GMT
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after Israel started hostilities in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah conduct attacks almost daily on each other's positions in areas along the border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала