Pink Floyd Co-Founder Accuses Western Media of Biased Coverage of Donbass, Gaza Conflicts

Roger Waters, a co-founder of British rock band Pink Floyd, has told a reporter in Lugansk that the Western media are biased in their reporting on the conflicts in Donbass and Gaza.

"The mainstream media in the West write whatever they are told to write. This is not providing anybody with news. This is writing the narrative that they want written," he said in an exclusive interview to Faina Savenkova, which she shared with Sputnik. The singer added that no one would publish anything he said in the Western mainstream media because "the idea that we should all have human rights is inconvenient to the West, particularly to the American Empire." Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev invited Waters to give a concert in the special military operation zone. The musician said he would like to play in Russia and in Ukraine once he got back on the road. During a meeting of the UN Security Council in February 2023, Waters called on US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree on a ceasefire in Ukraine. He also opposes the supply of Western weapons to Kiev.

