US, UK Scramble to Supply Ukraine With AMRAAM Missiles

NATO’s proxy conflict in Ukraine has been draining Western countries’ stocks, with Western enablers of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev struggling to meet its insatiable demands for defense systems.

Western enablers of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev are struggling to meet its insatiable demands for defense systems. The Pentagon has allocated $1.2 billion for the production of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), including for Ukraine, by the US company Raytheon. AMRAAM missiles, capable of hitting targets at a reported range of 160 kilometers, can be used as interceptors for Ukraine’s US-donated National Advanced Surface-to Air-Missile (NASAMS) air defense systems or mounted on F-16 fighter aircraft. The cost of a single missile varies from $1.2 million to $2 million, depending on the modification.Washington has pledged to send eight NASAMS to Kiev, with the first two expected to be delivered soon and the others over a longer period of time. The new Labour Party government of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged more AS90 155mm howitzers – which may not be in working order – and reportedly wants to allow Kiev to use British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike deep inside Russia. This week, Ukraine’s Western sponsors met at the NATO headquarters in Brussels to pledge further military support for Ukraine. Kiev is running critically short of air defense systems, but NATO members also need to replenish their own depleted stores. Russia has repeatedly warned of the consequences of pumping Ukraine with weapons, including long-range missiles, enabling it to attack Russia. That scenario risks turning the Russia-NATO proxy conflict into a hot war.

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

